OhioHealth Expands Associate Education Benefits, Offers Little to No-Cost Degree Pathways

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OhioHealth recently announced an expanded education benefits program to help eliminate cost barriers for more than 30,000 full- and part-time associates. Developed in collaboration with EdAssist by Bright Horizons, OhioHealth’s revamped program is geared toward providing current and prospective associates with opportunities to earn the skills and credentials necessary to fill the region’s most in-demand health care jobs, including medical assistants and technicians, respiratory therapists, and nurses.

In addition to annual tuition reimbursements of up to $5,250 available to all full- and part-time workers, OhioHealth is covering upfront education expenses, including textbooks and fees, which means little to no out-of-pocket costs for associates. Furthermore, associates are immediately eligible to participate in the education benefits program on the first day of their employment at OhioHealth.

“As a leading employer in the state of Ohio, we want OhioHealth to be the place people want to work,” says Qiana Williams, OhioHealth Vice President, Total Rewards and Human Resources Operations. “We are committed to removing educational barriers for our associates. These new and enhanced options benefit current associates and tell prospective associates, OhioHealth is the place to start your career and continue life-long learning and development.”

All OhioHealth associates will be able to take advantage of a variety of degree and certification programs offered by more than 50 postsecondary institutions, community colleges, and training providers – including fully funded, low to no-cost associates’ and bachelor’s degree programs at select institutions. OhioHealth deliberately partnered with several local institutions to make it easier for employees to attend in-person classes and help support the regional economy.

Dr. Jill Buban, Vice President and General Manager of EdAssist, said, “OhioHealth is a long-time EdAssist partner and early adopter of debt-free education programs for associates, and with this expanded benefits program, the company is doubling down on its commitment to invest in its workforce. More OhioHealth associates than ever before will now have the chance to pursue higher learning and earn a new degree or certification without fears of overwhelming debt. Better yet, by thoughtfully partnering with a diverse network of local institutions and online providers, OhioHealth has also made it as easy as possible for its associates to take advantage of the quality learning opportunities that will put them on a path to a brighter future.”

According to EdAssist’s recent Education Index report, cost is a major barrier that often prevents working adults from pursuing additional education opportunities. Even though two-thirds (66%) of working adults want to focus on building new skills to enhance their careers, more than half (59%) say the anticipation of student loan debt has prevented them from moving forward and enrolling in an education program.

OhioHealth has worked with EdAssist by Bright Horizons for a decade, recognizing the importance of investing in education benefits to enhance employee retention, support growth and skills development, and aide in talent recruitment efforts. OhioHealth’s education programs have helped strengthen the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, leading OhioHealth to earn national recognition from DiversityInc for its efforts to build and nurture an inclusive environment with best practices in talent development.

EdAssist by Bright Horizons provides strategic workforce education solutions to more than two hundred of the world’s largest employers. With a network spanning over two hundred and twenty post-secondary institutions across the United States, EdAssist oversees more than $1 billion in tuition benefits for clients, reaching over seven million adult learners. The company sits at the intersection of employers, adult learners, and education institutions to provide credentials that are crucial to advancing people, their skills and meeting the needs of the future workforce. For more information about EdAssist by Bright Horizons, visit www.brighthorizons.com/edassist-solutions.

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 12 hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites, hospice, home-health, medical equipment and other health services spanning a 47-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” 15 times since 2007.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Berger Hospital. For more information, please visit our website at www.ohiohealth.com.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workplace education services. For 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serves more than 1,350 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.