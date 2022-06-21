TimelyMD and Instructure Expand Virtual Care Access through Canvas LMS

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TimelyMD, the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, and Instructure, the maker of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced a partnership to expand access to virtual care to students.

With a seamless integration, learners at schools served by both TimelyMD and Instructure will now have access to much-needed medical and mental health services right within Canvas, reducing friction and increasing opportunities for care at moments that are likely to increase stress. Any time students are doing coursework and feel ill or stressed, they can click directly on the TimelyCare button within Canvas and be connected to a doctor, nurse practitioner or counselor in a matter of minutes.

Mental health continues to be of particular concern to students and campus leaders. Nine out of 10 students recently said there’s a full-blown campus mental health crisis. Student mental health is also the most pressing issue for college and university presidents, according to the American Council on Education. A recent report from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation found that three-quarters of bachelor’s degree students who considered stopping out in the past six months say emotional stress was a reason.

“About 40% of all mental health visits through TimelyCare occur after hours, and we know academics are a significant source of stress. It’s important to meet students where they are and offer as many on-ramps to care as possible,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyMD. “Focusing on academics and taking care of oneself are not mutually exclusive. We are grateful to Instructure for embracing TimelyMD’s mission to improve health and well-being of students by making virtual care available to students through Canvas.”

This partnership supplements the traditional on-campus medical, mental health and wellness offerings by providing a virtual option for students to seek care within an academic setting.

"Instructure is pleased to partner with TimelyMD to extend access to medical and mental health care to learners everywhere,” said Tara Gunther, VP of Partnerships at Instructure. “This valuable addition to Canvas will benefit earning institutions as they seek to break down any barriers to providing students equitable access to health care."

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD’s virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.