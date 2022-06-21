HARMAN Becomes AWS Healthcare Consulting Competency Partner

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, announces that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Consulting Competency Partner.

HARMAN continues to support global healthcare organizations to modernize care, improve patient outcomes, lower the cost of care, and unlock the potential of healthcare data. With deep technical expertise, extensive healthcare domain knowledge, proven assets and accelerators, and extensive experience with AWS, HARMAN helps to execute a “cloud-first” strategy to achieve the total value of the cloud.

As an AWS Healthcare Consulting Competency Partner, HARMAN demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success building healthcare solutions that orchestrate complex connected care programs to improve outcomes, lower costs, and deliver omnichannel experiences. With HARMAN's substantial experience in building cloud-native applications and migrating large enterprise healthcare applications to the cloud - this designation recognizes HARMAN for delivering effective solutions building solutions for healthcare.

“We are incredibly honored to have achieved the AWS Healthcare Consulting Competency,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN. “Our team is helping global healthcare organizations modernize care through HARMAN's technology that unlocks the potential of healthcare data via AWS. The adoption of AWS has significantly increased productivity, substantially optimized cost, and provided unparalleled value for our healthcare clientele."

Digital technologies play a crucial role in enabling the care team to monitor patient health to drive- timely availability of data and insight, influencing outcomes with better speed and efficiency. HARMAN works with AWS to improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes through enhanced interoperability and data management. HARMAN solutions deliver more accessible and actionable data and uses AWS machine learning (ML) technologies to predict and prevent health problems.

HARMAN’s Remote Care Platform (RCP) is one such solution. This HIPAA compliant platform is designed to provide patients with complex conditions with technology-enabled, centralized monitoring and nursing support. RCP enables healthcare providers to collect data from wearables and mobile devices. After anonymization, this data is used by the big data team to further analyze the patients’ health post discharge from hospitals. The platform leverages services offered by AWS to build the solution – including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon API Gateway, Elastic Load Balancing (ELB), Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon CloudTrail and VPC Flow Logs. This solution has been successfully deployed for a variety of use cases including Oncology Care, Stroke Management, Maternity Care, Geriatric Care and Cardiac Rehabilitation.

To learn more about HARMAN DTS and Life-ware solutions, visit HARMAN - AWS Consulting Partner | AWS Solutions | HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS)

HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, and Industrial being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

© 2022 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.