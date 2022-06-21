Fortiline Waterworks Selects SET for Smart Water AMI Solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortiline Waterworks today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Smart Earth Technologies (SET) for cellular LTE advanced water metering applications in six states including Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia.

Andrew Pacifico, President for Fortiline Waterworks commented, “Our search for a critically important technology and services partner for smart water applications concluded last week at AWWA ACE 2022 with the selection of Smart Earth Technologies. SET’s best-of-class technical and commercial approach for water utilities, and amazing growth trajectory in cellular LTE-based smart water solutions positions Fortiline customers to benefit from what our team has determined is the best solution in the market.”

SET products include fully integrated, battery-operated, cellular LTE endpoint transceivers, cellular LTE remote control valves, installation tools, LTE carrier network infrastructure, award-winning cloud software, and professional services. The SET solutions allow utilities the flexibility to slowly migrate from previous generation to current generation systems or to execute complete mass deployments.

John Stafford, CEO for SET said, “As water utilities consider the sunset-stage of earlier generation, proprietary AMR/AMI systems, the SET cloud and LTE/5G-based solutions provide a refreshing, infrastructure-free approach to water metering network migration, software and billing integration, two-way use cases, recurring operating savings, and customer satisfaction. We are very impressed with the Fortiline team and their reach into these markets, and grateful for their selection of SET. And we are proud to be associated with the trusted Fortiline Waterworks brand.”

About Fortiline Waterworks

Fortiline Waterworks, headquartered in Concord, N.C., is the second-largest wholesale distributor of underground water, sewer, and storm utility products in the United States. Founded in 1997, Fortiline distributes more than 75,000 SKUs to a diverse base of more than 4,500 contractor, developer and municipal customers through a network of 50 branches in 13 states across the U.S. The company’s vision is to be the preferred and most trusted resource for utility infrastructure product solutions and Fortiline backs that with specialty divisions and extensive inventory at locations across the country. To learn more, visit www.fortiline.com.

About Smart Earth Technologies

SET has delivered cloud-based LTE AMI solutions and software to more than 100 water utilities and selected AMI OEMs worldwide. SET products include fully integrated, battery-operated, meter-agnostic LTE endpoint transceivers and valves, installation tools, LTE network infrastructure, and award-winning cloud software for head-end utility operations. For more information on Smart Earth Technologies visit www.smartearthtechnologies.com