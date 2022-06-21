Sage Communications Partners with Deep Water Point to Provide Holistic Marketing and Professional Services Solution for Reaching Federal Government

McLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Communications, a leading technology and public sector marketing and public relations agency in the Washington, D.C.-metro region, announced today that the company has formed a strategic alliance with federal management consultancy Deep Water Point to provide top-level marketing and professional services to businesses supporting the federal government.

The new alliance provides an unmatched solution for companies that seek to increase their business and growth in the federal government. Through a combination of both companies’ extensive understanding of the federal government, its critical programs, and industry, Sage and Deep Water Point will offer broad strategic and tactical capabilities to their many clients working with the federal government.

“Our new alliance with Deep Water Point brings together our team’s ability to foster a more welcoming and informed federal market with Deep Water Point’s knowledge and experience from the perspective of federal agencies and government contractors,” said David Gorodetski, co-founder and CEO of Sage Communications. “Whether targeting an entire agency mission or just one program, Sage Communications and Deep Water Point together will help companies map an efficient, practical, and doable path to success.”

Deep Water Point’s unparalleled understanding of government agencies and programs stems from its longstanding relationships and direct experience across every federal mission. Its team of more than 300 former senior-level agency and industry leaders guide clients to the right opportunities for their capabilities, increasing win probability and leading to success.

The new partnership with Sage will not only further that path to success but also bolster current capabilities by adding more professional communication experts within marketing and public relations while developing integrated offerings.

“Moving our business forward with one of the top marketing and PR agencies in the D.C. metro area provides both companies the opportunity to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to our mutual clients. Most importantly, companies doing business with us will benefit and that’s the basis for our relationship,” said Howard Seeger, Deep Water Point’s President and CEO.

About Sage Communications

Located in the Greater Washington, D.C. area, Sage Communications is a full-service marketing communications and public relations agency providing strategic marketing services to technology, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, non-profits and consumer-oriented organizations. The company provides a unique fusion of traditional and digital services that include public relations, advertising, marketing, branding, social media, interactive services, and event management to Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, non-profits, government agencies, associations and coalitions to deliver custom, high-impact communications programs. Sage supports several organizations and activities including the Leadership of Greater Washington, DC Jazz Festival, Access Youth, and The Children’s Inn at NIH. For more information, please visit our website at www.aboutsage.com or visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Deep Water Point

Deep Water Point’s unique combination of government and industry expertise helps businesses accelerate their growth in the complex federal market. With 300+ former senior government and industry executives who have operational experience and a proven track record of success, our expertise covers the federal civilian, DOD, intelligence community, and health and life sciences markets. Our complete array of services, from opportunity identification through capture, implementation, and operations, is unmatched by any other federal government consultancy. With a presence throughout the National Capital Region, Central Florida, the United Kingdom and the European Union, Deep Water Point has become one of the fastest growing and respected consultancies in the federal market. Learn more about Deep Water Point by visiting www.deepwaterpoint.com or visit us on LinkedIn.