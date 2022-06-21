Green Transportation Summit & Expo Announces Battle Motors as the Presenting Sponsor for GTSE 2022 August 16 –18, 2022 in Tacoma, WA.

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Green Transportation Summit & Expo (GTSE) is excited to announce that Battle Motors, an innovator in clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) space, will sponsor its 11th annual show. The Green Transportation Summit & Expo (GTSE) is the West Coast’s premier fleet modernization and sustainable transportation event. GTSE offers attendees an inside look at the latest in fleet technologies and innovation and provides informative sessions featuring a who is who of national and regional transportation leaders.

Battle Motors, a leader in the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology and in the vocational truck industry, produces work-ready diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), and now fully electric chassis designed and manufactured in America. Battle Motors’ durable, dependable trucks are built to excel in a multitude of applications including refuse, recycling, construction, utility, and now middle-mile and last-mile delivery. Built upon the seventy-five-year legacy of Crane Carrier Company, the newly rebranded Battle Motors is leading the way in the electrification of the vocational and delivery truck markets.

GTSE is excited to have Battle Motors as a partner, as 2022 will focus more than ever on clean vehicle technology and taking advantage of funding opportunities at the local, state, and national levels. Battle Motors is a top solution for customers to invest in and discover their EV trucks and there has never been a better time to reduce vehicle carbon footprint as the conference will highlight the collaborations and pathways that are key for reducing carbon emissions to Zero!

Battle Motors is bringing their Battle Ready Class 8 severe-duty electric truck to the market with twelve top-tier municipal customers. Battle Ready Electric delivers the same comfort, visibility, and reliability as CNG and diesel trucks while boasting lower maintenance costs, reduced noise and zero carbon emissions. Battle Motors’ electric trucks are available for front, rear and automated side loader applications within the refuse and recycling space and are available in standard and crew cab configurations.

About Battle Motors

Battle Motors, a leader in the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology and in the vocational truck industry, produces work-ready diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), and now fully electric chassis designed and manufactured in America. Battle Motors acquired commercial vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Crane Carrier Company, LLC (CCC) in 2021. CCC has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for 75 years and is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio. For more information, please visit battlemotors.com and follow us @BattleMotors on Instagram and Twitter.

About GTSE

From August 16 to 18th 2022 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, fleets from across the country, national and regional transportation leaders, plus technology providers in the electrification, hydrogen and alternative fuel industries will flock to a GTSE sponsored by Battle Motors. GTSE boasts an intimate conference networking experience, numerous education opportunities, a tangible look at what clean energy looks and feels like with a Performance ride-and-drive event, and much more. For more information, please visit https://www.gtsummitexpo.com/

www.battlemotors.com

@BattleMotors

#GTSE22