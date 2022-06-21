Gelesis Announces Additional $15 Million Pre-Order for Plenity®, Bringing Total Pre-Paid Orders from Ro for Plenity to $55 Million

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gelesis announced today that Ro, a leading and rapidly growing U.S. direct-to-patient healthcare company, has placed a $15 million pre-paid order for the company’s commercial product for weight management, Plenity®. This is in addition to previous Plenity pre-orders from Ro totaling $40 million.

Gelesis launched the first wave of its national broad awareness media campaign for Plenity on January 31, 2022, which corresponded with record high levels of web traffic and prescription requests. Since the broad consumer launch, Plenity has become one of the most sought-after offerings on Ro’s platform. After a consultation with a licensed healthcare provider, if they qualify, individuals can be approved for a prescription within 24 hours. The treatment is then shipped directly to their home and arrives within 2 days, at $98 for a 28-day supply.

“We believe we are highly differentiated in the rapidly growing weight management category with a treatment option that is available across a wide BMI spectrum and where our members can continue to enjoy the foods they love, feeling satisfied with smaller portions,” said David Pass, Pharm. D, Gelesis’ Chief Commercial and Operating Officer. “We believe that access to well tolerated, affordable, evidence-based care is one of the biggest barriers in effective weight management. We are excited to see the growing indicators of the success of our commercial model. We have acquired more than half of our members since the start of the media campaign in February.”

Following the launch of the campaign, the number of individuals seeking a new prescription increased 140% during the first quarter to reach record highs. The company reported $7.5 million in net product revenue in the first quarter of 2022, a 142% increase over the first quarter 2021.

Gelesis has also reported growth in the more traditional healthcare provider (HCP) channel following the launch of the campaign and the company expects consumer demand to continue to drive uptake. Notably 40-50% of these HCP prescriptions were requested by the consumer (the company’s baseline before the media campaign began was 25%).

Plenity has the largest addressable market of any prescription weight management approach, and 150 million American adults could qualify for treatment, including the tens of millions of Americans with a BMI between 25 and 30 who generally do not qualify for other prescription weight loss treatments. About 70% of Plenity members had never tried a prescription weight management product before, indicating Plenity is bringing new people into the category of prescription weight management products.

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) (“Gelesis”) is a consumer-centered biotherapeutics company and the maker of Plenity®, which is inspired by nature and FDA cleared to aid in weight management. Our first-of-their-kind non-systemic superabsorbent hydrogels are made entirely from naturally derived building blocks. They are inspired by the composition and mechanical properties of raw vegetables, taken by capsule, and act locally in the digestive system, so people feel satisfied with smaller portions. Our portfolio includes Plenity® and potential therapies in development for patients with Type 2 Diabetes, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Functional Constipation. For more information, visit gelesis.com, or connect with us on Twitter @GelesisInc.

Plenity® is indicated to aid weight management in adults with excess weight or obesity, a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25–40 kg/m², when used in conjunction with diet and exercise.

Important Safety Information about Plenity

Patients who are pregnant or are allergic to cellulose, citric acid, sodium stearyl fumarate, gelatin, or titanium dioxide should not take Plenity.

To avoid impact on the absorption of medications: For all medications that should be taken with food, take them after starting a meal. For all medications that should be taken without food (on an empty stomach), continue taking on an empty stomach or as recommended by your physician.

The overall incidence of side effects with Plenity was no different than placebo. The most common side effects were diarrhea, distended abdomen, infrequent bowel movements, and flatulence.

Contact a doctor right away if problems occur. If you have a severe allergic reaction, severe stomach pain, or severe diarrhea, stop using Plenity until you can speak to your doctor.

Rx Only. For the safe and proper use of Plenity or more information, talk to a healthcare professional, read the Patient Instructions for Use, or call 1-844-PLENITY.

