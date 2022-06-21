Shore Capital Partners Announces Formation of H2O Care Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce the formation of H2O Care Partners (“H2OCP” or “The Company”) with the completion of its first strategic partnership, H2O Care of Middleton, Massachusetts.

H2O Care is a leading provider of water testing and treatment services, with additional locations in Stow and Lakeville, Massachusetts. H2O Care currently has over 12,000 water filtration and softener systems installed in the New England area. Since 1989, the H2O Care team has provided full-service, innovative, and reliable water testing and treatment solutions to residential and commercial clients.

Mark St. Hilaire, Founder and President of H2O Care, said, “ I am extremely proud of what our team has built at H2O Care. Our values have always been about people helping people. Our partnership with Shore Capital will enable us to invest even further in our team, while delivering quality water solutions to even more customers. We are incredibly excited about this next chapter.” Mark will continue in his role as President of H2O Care, as the H2OCP team supports Mark with additional growth and operational resources.

Richard Boos, Partner at Shore, said, “ We are very excited about partnering with the entire H2O Care team. Mark and his team have built an incredible company. We believe your people are your best assets, and the H2O Care team is a testament to that. We look forward to providing the H2O Care team with the resources they need to continue to grow.”

H2OCP is a shared resource organization that builds custom partnerships with leading water quality entrepreneurs to deliver expertise in business development, finance, marketing, recruiting, benefits, and other value-add functions. The Company has developed a strong executive and operational support team based in Boston, MA. H2OCP is led by Chief Executive Officer Keith Caldwell, an experienced entrepreneur and former leader at The Boston Consulting Group, who previously was drafted by the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer. Additional founding H2OCP team members include David Trompke (Chief of Staff) and Eric Handsman (Chief Financial Officer).

Mr. Caldwell said, “ Our partnership with Mark and H2O Care is an exciting first step. We look forward to forming many more strategic and empowering partnerships with great entrepreneurs across the US, and helping them achieve their goals. Shore Capital is the ideal partner for H2OCP, given their deep experience, founder-friendly approach, and highly successful track record.”

Tom Smithburg, Principal at Shore, said, “ We are excited about our partnership with Keith, the H2O Care team, and the H2OCP team. We look forward to working together to achieve our mutual vision and addressing the growing water quality issues throughout the US.”

To learn more about partnerships with H2OCP, please visit www.h2ocarepartners.com or contact David Trompke, Chief of Staff (dtrompke@h2ocarepartners.com).

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About H2O Care Partners

H2O Care Partners is building a premier network of residential water treatment companies, through strategic and empowering partnerships. Backed by Shore Capital, H2OCP is supported by a World-Class Board of Directors, with deep experience across water treatment, operations, and marketing. For more information, please visit www.h2ocarepartners.com.