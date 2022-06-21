Partners Group, American Real Estate Partners (AREP), and Oliver Tyrone Pulver Corp. Awarded LEED® Silver Certification for Suburban Philadelphia Seven Tower Bridge Property

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading global private markets firm, Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients, and co-developers American Real Estate Partners (AREP) and Oliver Tyrone Pulver Corporation (OTP) announced that their Philadelphia-area Seven Tower Bridge property has earned LEED® Silver certification for sustainability, the property’s fifth sustainability and wellness certification to date. The project is also WiredScore Gold, and Fitwel 2-star certified, WELL Health & Safety rated, UL Healthy Building verified, and houses leading companies such as Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Lutron Electronics.

The one-of-a-kind suburban office building is the first Philadelphia-area property to earn these certifications. Designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill (SOM), Seven Tower Bridge includes pandemic-response design features such as abundant indoor/outdoor workspaces and first-class amenities to transform the way people experience the office environment. The 260,000 square foot property, located in an extraordinary Schuylkill riverfront location, provides everything employees need to work comfortably and perform at their best.

"As a responsible investor committed to achieving positive stakeholder impact, ESG is firmly embedded within our value creation plans. The fact that Seven Tower Bridge has now earned five sustainability and wellness certifications is a testament to our approach," said Jessica Wichser, Co-Head Real Estate Asset Management at Partners Group. "With sustainability at its core, as well as state-of-the-art building systems and extensive amenities, Seven Tower Bridge is a benchmark for the modern workplace."

“Our latest certification reinforces what we already know: that Seven Tower Bridge’s unique design and focus on sustainability will not only help protect the health of our environment but also the well-being of everyone who steps foot in the door,” said Doug Fleit, CEO of AREP. “We know that healthy buildings boost employee productivity. From the very beginning, the design, development, and execution of Seven Tower Bridge have had one core focus: providing a value-rich workplace where people feel their best.”

Seven Tower Bridge achieved LEED Silver certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality.

“We are proud of the tremendous amount of work that the Seven Tower Bridge team has done to earn certifications that confirm our commitment to sustainability and wellness,” said Donald Pulver, President of OTP. “Best practices in design, systems, operation, and management deliver a workplace that meets or exceeds leading companies' ESG and employee health priorities. It's an environment where people are healthy, productive, and proud to come to work.”

Seven Tower Bridge is the first Philadelphia-area property to earn the following five best-in-class certifications, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring people can return to an office where their overall well-being and connectivity are a top priority:

● LEED Silver: LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system globally, providing a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

● Fitwel 2-star Rating: the world’s leading certification system committed to building health for all. Supported by 5,600+ academic research studies, Fitwel provides a rigorous certification program for workplaces that strengthen the health and well-being of occupants.

● WELL Health-Safety Rating: best practices for workplace safety. The WELL Health-Safety seal communicates to everyone entering a space that evidence-based measures and best practices for safety have been adopted and third-party verified.

● UL Verified Healthy Building Mark: This certification requires best practices to maximize indoor air quality (IAQ) through ventilation, filtration and hygiene and delivers clean, healthy water for consumption.

● Wiredscore Gold: confirms that Seven Tower Bridge provides tenants seamless access to fiber connectivity and the choice of internet service providers to support diverse connections.

ABOUT PARTNERS GROUP

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 170 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt, and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with a lasting, positive impact on all its stakeholders. With USD 127 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2021, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT AMERICAN REAL ESTATE PARTNERS

Headquartered in the Greater Washington metropolitan area, AREP is an institutional fund manager and operating partner focused on office, data center, and mixed-use residential development and repositioning throughout the East Coast.

Since the company’s founding in 2003, AREP has deployed over $5.1B across targeted geographies, acquired more than 20M SQFT of class-A real estate, and currently oversees over 10M SQFT of assets. AREP's vertically integrated real estate platform provides best-in-class expertise in all ownership disciplines, from property management and building operations to investment strategy, market research, and acquisitions. By leveraging this expertise, AREP remains at the leading edge of real estate innovation, maximizing investment and building performance to provide real value. For more, please visit AREP's Newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT OLIVER TYRONE PULVER CORPORATION

Oliver Tyrone Pulver Corporation (OTP), headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, is a privately held commercial real estate development firm with a 50-year history of developing over 15 million square feet of premier office space in the cities and suburbs of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Chicago. By selecting only the most desirable locations and developing the highest quality buildings, it has established a strong track record of successful projects providing highly desirable office space for tenants and high returns for partners. For more information, visit otpcorp.com.