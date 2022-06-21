Klaviyo Announces Renewed Partnership with BigCommerce

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo, a unified customer platform, today announced it renewed its partnership with BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) as an Elite Technology Partner, continuing the company’s history of closely partnering with leading platforms to help brands achieve revenue growth through ecommerce. With this renewed partnership, merchants are able to sync historical and real-time data to stay on top of a multitude of interactions, create smarter targeting through deeper personalization from Customer First Data™, leverage the power of prebuilt automations for communicating with customers with the right messages at the right time on the right channels, and evaluate performance through a variety of benchmark and custom reporting tools.

Through this integration, BigCommerce brands can send even more personalized emails and SMS messages to their customers by building and publishing Klaviyo forms, creating back-in-stock automations, and using dynamic segmentation that updates based on customer actions. Klaviyo’s integration requires minimal customization and automatically pulls behavioral, multichannel, and performance data into one solution, making it accessible and actionable in real-time.

“Our partnership with Klaviyo further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Klaviyo shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

“BigCommerce has been an incredible partner and we deeply value our history and their proactive approach to working together to deliver best in class tech for merchants,” said Rich Gardner, VP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Klaviyo. “We’re excited to continue this relationship and help generate growth for BigCommerce merchants around the world.”

In addition to extending its partnership with BigCommerce, Klaviyo announced several new partnerships and integrations with leading solutions. Those include:

Freelance support through Upwork : Together with Upwork, Klaviyo pioneered the idea of a partnership that provides customers with high-quality, fast work solutions from a curated pool of independent Klaviyo experts to help solve some of the most common needs of new and existing customers, helping them grow by generating more revenue in less time.

: Together with Upwork, Klaviyo pioneered the idea of a partnership that provides customers with high-quality, fast work solutions from a curated pool of independent Klaviyo experts to help solve some of the most common needs of new and existing customers, helping them grow by generating more revenue in less time. Two-way SMS support and retention conversations with Zendesk : Klaviyo customers can now communicate important or time sensitive messages via Klaviyo SMS straight from the Zendesk platform and keep multi-channel support communications organized in Klaviyo. What’s more, customers can coordinate support communication with marketing communication to avoid marketing at the wrong time, and turn a support ticket into a retention opportunity.

: Klaviyo customers can now communicate important or time sensitive messages via Klaviyo SMS straight from the Zendesk platform and keep multi-channel support communications organized in Klaviyo. What’s more, customers can coordinate support communication with marketing communication to avoid marketing at the wrong time, and turn a support ticket into a retention opportunity. Time-sensitive post-purchase communications through Narvar : Klaviyo customers using Narvar can now access timely customer communications like shipping, arrival and return tracking to help segment audiences and increase customer retention and lifetime value, all while building a rich customer profile to understand a customer’s entire journey, even post-purchase.

: Klaviyo customers using Narvar can now access timely customer communications like shipping, arrival and return tracking to help segment audiences and increase customer retention and lifetime value, all while building a rich customer profile to understand a customer’s entire journey, even post-purchase. Market expansion with Shopware by Overdose. Digital : This new integration delivers the power of Klaviyo to an entirely new group of merchants in the German market, providing them with a customer-first marketing automation tool to help drive their growth.

: This new integration delivers the power of Klaviyo to an entirely new group of merchants in the German market, providing them with a customer-first marketing automation tool to help drive their growth. Improve repurchase rate with Rebuy: Merchants can now sell more with new events pushed from Rebuy to Klaviyo. These events allow merchants to create more personalized email flows with AI-powered recommendations to win back customers and increase retention.

“Additionally, our newly launched partnership with Upwork and integrations with Narvar, Zendesk, Rebuy and Shopware by Overdose. Digital provide key solutions as companies increasingly look for more effective ways to build lasting relationships,” continued Gardner. “The value driven by each integration in our ecosystem of partners follows the same storyline – the more data pulled into Klaviyo, the smarter a brand's marketing becomes, not only driving more revenue, but making customers happier.”

