eCential Robotics and ChoiceSpine Announce Long-Term Partnership to Enhance Robotic Spine Implant Surgery

GIÈRES, GRENOBLE, France & KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eCential Robotics, a French growth company that designs, manufactures, and markets the first unified 2D/3D robotic imaging and surgical navigation system for bone surgery indications and ChoiceSpine LLC, a US privately-held spinal implant company, announced today their long-term partnership to offer a common optimized solution. This system combines navigation, robotics, and implant systems that are easy to use, accurate for spine surgeons, and benefits the patient.

Combining innovative technologies and strengths

After starting the process in 2021, eCential Robotics and ChoiceSpine agreed to partner their technologies with spine robotic surgeries. Built on the technical excellence of the products and a common long-term vision, a collaboration combining two critical assets is emerging:

eCential Robotics' Platform

The eCential Robotics platform pulls together intraoperative 2D/3D imaging, navigation, and robotics in its core design as the only available fully-unified, single-device solution with a single-user interface. In addition, the eCential Robotics platform is an open solution, catering to different surgeons' preferences. Built around a range of applications ("Apps") currently dedicated to spine surgery, there are plans for multiple bone surgery indications soon.

ChoiceSpine LLC Offerings

ChoiceSpine is a spinal implant company with a robust, comprehensive hardware and orthobiologics portfolio. The Knoxville-based company is recognized for introducing innovative and niche solutions to the spinal implant market, emphasizing MIS solutions, such as the Thunderbolt™ Minimally Invasive Pedicle Screw System and the Triton™ 3D printed SI Joint Fixation System. Other differentiating technologies offered by ChoiceSpine include proprietary BioBond™ 3D printed interbodies, a shallow docking access system for direct lateral surgery, and multiple cervical fusion options. In addition, the orthobiologics portfolio offers bone graft solutions, including 100% demineralized bone matrix, cortical fibers, synthetics, a cellular bone matrix, structural allograft, and allograft sponge options.

Taking full advantage of ChoiceSpine implant solutions using eCential Robotics' unified platform

Navigation and robotics will make it possible to fully utilize the specific features of ChoiceSpine's portfolio and offer optimization of the surgical procedure. It also brings spine surgeons and patients the benefits of the latest advances in navigation, robotics, and implant technologies.

"By enabling eCential Robotics' platform to navigate ChoiceSpine implants with our robotic arm, we will optimize and add value to our unified and universal solution for the benefit of surgeons and patients," said Mrs. Laurence Chabanas, eCential Robotics Chief Strategy Officer. "This partnership is a part of eCential Robotics' open model strategy. Since our ambition is to offer a unique platform for bone surgery in the operating room and become a standard, we are open to collaborating with implant companies to combine our technologies and offer optimized navigation and robotics for the implementation proposed to the patient," she added.

Steve Ainsworth, PhD, ChoiceSpine's EVP of Strategy and Technology, said:

"This combination of our innovative cultures will allow us to expand our clinical value by fully encompassing the surgical experience. We believe the eCential Robotics platform, in conjunction with our comprehensive spinal implant and orthobiologics portfolios, will lead the way in advancing spine surgery. This partnership is just one example of how ChoiceSpine brings technically superior spinal devices to the market and is doing spine the right way."

Initiate eCential Robotics penetration of the US market

After receiving FDA 510(k) clearance of its unified platform's 2D/3D robotic imaging technology in 2021, eCential Robotics has conducted pre-clinical evaluation tests in the USA, in Q1 2022, with neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons. In addition, it has launched the process to obtain clearance for its navigation and collaborative robot (CoBot) device. To support the penetration of the North American market, an eCential Robotics, Inc. subsidiary was created in December 2020.

"This close cooperation with a US company provides eCential Robotics with access to complementary technologies and allows us to initiate and expand our footprint in the US market," declared Mrs. Laurence Chabanas, eCential Robotics Chief Strategy Officer.

About eCential Robotics

eCential Robotics is a Grenoble-based company specializing in surgical robotics. It develops and markets a unique system unifying 2D/3D robotic imaging and real-time navigation. With 80 patents and seven trademarks, it pursues a disruptive innovation strategy. It offers orthopedic and neurosurgeons easy-to-use, cutting-edge technology to visualize their operations, particularly minimally invasive surgery. The eCential Robotics platform is a universal system open to all implants.

Winner of the Bpifrance Worldwide Innovation Challenge in 2018, the company designs and produces all its equipment in Grenoble, France. Please visit www.ecential-robotics.com and follow us on LinkedIn (eCential Robotics) and Twitter (@ecentialrobot).

About ChoiceSpine

ChoiceSpine LLC is a spinal device company located in Knoxville, TN, privately held by Altus Capital Partners. ChoiceSpine prides itself on providing excellent products aimed at improving people's lives through a positive customer experience. Here at ChoiceSpine, we offer a variety of surgeon-focused product lines designed to be safe, efficient, and easy to use. By focusing on a collaborative team approach with physicians and industry partners, ChoiceSpine continues to deliver upon product commitments, maintain cutting-edge research and development, and bring technically superior products to the forefront of the spinal implant industry. For more information, please visit www.choicespine.com.