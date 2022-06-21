Air Cleaning Technology Offers Homeowners Protection Against Airborne Pollutants

WellAir's Plasma Air air purification solutions for the home remove unwanted airborne pathogens and pollutants. It's easy to install and cost-effective. An ideal solution to improve your home's indoor environment by eliminating dust, odors, viruses, bacteria and mold.

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellAir, a leading provider of indoor air disinfection and purification solutions and Airco Service, one of the largest heating and air companies in Oklahoma with locations throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas, announced their partnership to bring cleaner and safer indoor air to their customers with WellAir’s industry-leading suite of residential air purification solutions.

According to the EPA, humans spend up to 90% of their lives indoors and indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. And in a post-pandemic world in which people are more conscious than ever of the air they breathe, indoor air quality solutions have increasingly become a standard offering from HVAC companies.

“It’s important to remember that poor indoor air quality was a problem before COVID and will continue to be a problem after the pandemic subsides,” said Austin Boyce, VP of Growth and Strategy at Airco Service. Clean air quality is vital to good health and wellbeing, proven by numerous studies, including a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health study which proved that air quality can have significant impacts on cognitive function and productivity.

“Airco is a leader in their market and their installation of WellAir products as a standard offering to all homes they service further demonstrates their commitment to provide improved air quality to homeowners across Oklahoma and Arkansas,” said WellAir’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Schmidt.

Airco Service and WellAir have a common mission, to help improve the health and wellbeing of their customers by offering cleaner and safer indoor air. They can do this with products and technology that are scientifically backed and proven safe and effective. Through rigorous third-party laboratory testing, WellAir’s Plasma Air HVAC air purification technology proved to reduce the SARS-CoV-2 virus by 99.9%*. It also reduces Influenza A by 86.6%* as well as numerous bacteria, viruses, allergens, mold and other airborne pollutants, while not producing harmful byproducts, such as ozone.

Once professionally installed in a home’s HVAC system the Plasma Air system uses patented bipolar ionization technology to continuously purify the air by inactivating and reducing airborne pathogens and pollutants.

“As the third generation of our family in the service business, Airco Service has been taking care of homeowners since 1961. It started with my grandfather, and we all take great pride in staying abreast of technology improvements that would benefit homeowners. That’s why we were excited to learn about WellAir’s Plasma Air solutions, and to incorporate it into our bundle of products available to homeowners in all the markets we serve,” said Boyce.

About WellAir and Plasma Air

Plasma Air is part of WellAir, a company with a mission to reduce indoor airborne pollutants and pathogens to create living, working, and healing spaces that help foster human health, productivity, and wellbeing. The Plasma Air HVAC air purification systems use highly efficient and safe bipolar ionization technology to neutralize and reduce indoor air pathogens and pollutants. WellAir and its brands can be found installed in hundreds of healthcare and long-term care facilities, schools, hotels, offices, and residences in more than 60 countries worldwide.

*Data on file