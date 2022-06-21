Align Capital Partners Makes Growth Investment in GovTech Platform Schneider Geospatial

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners (“ACP”) announced today the recapitalization of Schneider Geospatial, LLC (“Schneider Geospatial” or the “Company”), a SaaS provider of public access land management software and recurring support services to state and local governments. As one of the largest providers of GovTech geospatial solutions in the U.S. with a presence in over 25 states, the Company’s software allows citizens to access disparate government information sources in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.

Schneider Engineering Corporation was founded in 1962 and began offering geographic information system (“GIS”) services in 1989. After the GIS business grew well organically and through several acquisitions, the Schneider family decided to spin out Schneider Geospatial into a separate, independent business in 2018 while maintaining 100% ownership of the Company. Through this transaction, ACP is providing significant growth capital to Schneider Geospatial, while preserving the Schneider family legacy through their continued ownership interest in the Company.

“Our grandfather, Vincent Schneider, had a love for technology that was ahead of his time. Our father, John Schneider, embraced this passion and began our GIS business with a keen insight that understood the importance of geographic data. We are very proud of Schneider Geospatial, its award-winning innovations and the amazing group of employees who have made this all happen. We are excited to be associated with Align Capital Partners and we look forward to the future as we continue to grow and expand,” said J. Barry Schneider and Victoria Schneider Temple.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Company’s 50+ person team helps power Schneider Geospatial’s cloud-based software platform that enables clients to manage over 500 million information requests from over 23 million users, including citizens, commercial real estate developers, appraisers, law firms, contractors and inspectors. The Company’s core solution combines web-based GIS data reporting tools including CAMA and tax, ownership history, liens, boundaries, environmental issues and topography, into a single, user-friendly web application.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with our amazing clients,” said Jeff Corns, CEO of Schneider Geospatial. “ACP’s investment allows us to accelerate several of our growth initiatives which will result in even better solutions and services to our clients. Our talented team is excited to continue this next phase of the Company’s growth.”

Schneider Geospatial is ACP’s second GovTech platform investment to date, following its 2020 investment in Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation. “The Company has a very strong value-proposition of helping clients provide public access to digitized records as a replacement to a historically inefficient and labor-intensive experience,” said ACP Managing Partner Chris Jones. “Our enthusiasm for Schneider Geospatial plays on the attractive tailwinds of our firm’s GovTech thesis. The Company is well positioned to help governments replace antiquated technology, increase access to important digitized information and enhance information sharing capabilities to improve citizen engagement.”

This represents ACP’s 72nd closed investment since the firm was founded in 2016 and is ACP’s 11th new investment year-to-date, including two platforms and nine add-on investments. Principal Matt Iodice and Associate Aaron Lewis worked alongside Mr. Jones on the transaction. Schneider Geospatial was advised on the transaction by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, while ACP was supported by Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP.

About Schneider Geospatial

Schneider Geospatial is a provider of State & Local Government SaaS public access solutions and support services. The Company’s products include award-winning SaaS solutions such as Beacon™ and qPublic.net™ focused on local government information for the web; GeoPermits™ which is a SaaS permitting and workflow management platform; and Agland™ used to automate the calculating process for agricultural assessments. In addition to a diverse product portfolio, the Company offers a full range of GIS, technology and GovTech services. For more information, visit schneidergis.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $775 million in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.