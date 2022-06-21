P.volve, Leader in Evidence-Based Functional Movement Fitness, Announces First-of-a-Kind Menopause Employee Benefit Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional movement fitness, today introduced its Moving With Menopause program as a benefit employers can offer to their female and trans employees.

“Our new employee benefits model is a comprehensive, turnkey solution for employers who want to support their employees through this long and challenging transition, addressing symptoms that affect work performance and life at home,” said Julie Cartwright, president of P.volve. “This program is designed to address a big gap since those in menopause receive little support in the workplace. With menopause especially affecting those in their 40s and 50s, the peak performance years in the workplace, the impact of menopause is staggering.” The numbers are clear:

“With estrogen and muscle loss, weight gain, hot flashes, night sweats and cognitive impairment, it is not at all surprising how much of an impact menopause has on how we all live and work,” said Cartwright, who added that productivity losses to menopause now exceed about $150 billion globally.

“Moving With Menopause” Program Is Based on Proprietary Research and Clinical Evidence

P.volve’s menopause program is led by Antonietta Vicario, P.volve’s Head of Menopause Programs and Vice President of Talent and Training, alongside insights from P.volve’s Clinical Advisory Board, whose members include Chief Physical Therapist Dr. Amy Hoover and Dr. Suman Tewari, an obstetrician-gynecologist who specializes in helping women balance hormonal issues and related conditions.

Program Addresses Pre- and Post-Menopausal Periods

Although menopause begins in the U.S. at an average age of 51, symptoms can start much earlier, even in the early 40s, and so P.volve’s new program addresses the unique needs not just of those in menopause but also those transitioning to menopause or in post-menopause. “Although two million Americans reach menopause annually, and nine out of 10 reach menopause by age 55, the entire process takes about seven years,” said Cartwright. “We are focused on addressing the entire Menopause Transition.”

How It Works

The Moving With Menopause program has four pillars to address the symptoms of menopause:

Avoiding muscle mass loss due to aging and hormonal changes: After age 40, aging and estrogen decline cause women to lose roughly 2 percent of their muscle mass annually, which affects their resting metabolic rate. As a result, menopause weight gain and changes in body composition can occur. Heavy, circuit-style weight training can improve body composition, increasing muscle mass and decreasing fat tissue to help mitigate changes stemming from menopause. Increasing bone density and heart health: Estrogen plays a critical role in maintaining bone strength. However, in menopause lower levels of estrogen may increase bone loss by 3 to 5 percent annually for five to seven years. Stimulating bones through weight-bearing exercises and cardio impact can help keep bone density high. Cardio circuits, including intervals of shorter duration plyometrics and weight-bearing exercises, can stimulate bone density, combat brain fog through increased blood flow into the brain and help manage blood sugar for heart health​. Improving pelvic floor and sexual health: Levels of estrogen decline during menopause, and this affects the pelvic floor. The muscles become thinner and dryer, resulting in weakness, tightness and pelvic pain. Strengthening health through pelvic floor exercises for menopause may help to combat painful intercourse, urinary and/or fecal incontinence and pelvic prolapse. Enhancing mindset, mood and recovery: The impacts of menopause are reflected in the mind as well as the body, adding to levels of stress. Breathing and stretching exercises and meditation for menopause can help combat cortisol increases which can lead to increased belly fat that further robs the body of necessary estrogen and progesterone. Breathing techniques also can help to combat insomnia and sleeplessness that result from night sweats​.

“We are there for every stage of our members’ lives, and want to show them that they have autonomy throughout the Menopause Transition, and that we have the tools and strategies that can help them move through menopause and beyond,” said P.volve founder Rachel Katzman. “Menopause is a workforce issue just like pregnancy and childcare, and companies that want to maximize the potential of their workers should support them through this transition.”

According to Vicario, “Menopause is often a very chaotic and challenging time. But there is a myriad of ways we can disrupt some of that chaos through specialized movement and mindfulness interventions, adapting one’s workout routine and exercise types to take back some control and ultimately live a fuller life.”

P.volve is a trusted partner to employee benefit providers and healthcare providers including Medicare insurers. The company also has direct agreements with some of the nation’s most admired employers.

In addition, P.volve works in partnership with leading providers of health and wellness products and services to deliver curated programs that maximize the benefits of these products. Some current partners include EHE Health, WeightWatchers, Ovia Health, Institute of Integrative Nutrition and Parsley Health.

About P.volve

P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional movement fitness, partners with employers, healthcare providers and employer benefits providers in delivering innovative content and experiences to its members globally. Its science-backed, holistic fitness method for women harnesses the power of functional movement to nourish and heal while it shapes, tones and strengthens. A hybrid fitness model, P.volve can be experienced in-studio and through live and on-demand virtual classes. Headquartered in New York, P.volve offers a growing franchise studio footprint, proprietary equipment and worldwide availability. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.