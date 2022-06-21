Imagination Gaming partners with Bored Ape community to launch Ape-Opoly game.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imagination Gaming, Inc., a global gaming and entertainment company built on creating innovative gameplay experiences for the whole family, today announced the launch of Ape-Opoly, the first ever Bored Ape and NFT-themed board game in collaboration with Global Merchandising Services.

Available for presale beginning today via Ape-Opoly.com, Ape-Opoly offers a new twist on the NFT craze, bringing the fun and fervor of owning and trading highly coveted and mega-popular Bored Apes to the physical world through a fast-paced tabletop game. Within the game, players will make their way around the board minting and licensing real Bored Ape NFTs to expand their collection and live out the highs and lows of a crypto millionaire – all while avoiding rug pulls, gas fees and bankruptcy.

To celebrate the launch of Ape-Opoly, consumers who purchase a game will be entered into a sweepstakes with the chance to win an exclusive Bored Ape NFT – marking the first time a Bored Ape NFT has been available via promotional prize. One lucky Ape-Opoly buyer will be notified in early 2023, with the NFT airdropped straight into their wallet!

“ The Bored Ape community has major mainstream appeal beyond the NFT space, and Ape-Opoly is bringing the brand to an even broader base with a game Bored Ape owners and fans alike can enjoy,” said Anthony Esposito, President of Imagination Gaming. “ Beyond getting in on the Bored Ape hype, the gameplay allows everyone to learn a little bit about the crypto world – even if you don’t fully understand NFT jargon or the cryptocurrency world.”

Since launching in 2021, Bored Ape Yacht Club has solidified itself as a cultural phenomenon, with many high-profile personalities purchasing Apes and becoming part of the private online platform. Currently, 10,000 BAYC NFTs exist, with owners holding the rights to the intellectual property to their Bored Ape NFT character.

“ We’re fascinated by the NFT space and how these new IP’s are emerging with such passionate communities. It’s exciting to see this next chapter evolve and offer the community unique opportunities to develop physical consumer products,” says Jens Drinkwater, Head of Licensing at Global Merchandising Services. “ We’re looking to continue to build that bridge and seeing how Bored Apes come to life in our game for fans in a tangible, playable way has us so excited for creating more in the space.”

Created with members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club community, Ape-Opoly features artwork of 22 notable Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs within the game, including several owned by renowned NFT collector and CryptoPunk rapper, Spottie WiFi. At least five additional BAYC NFT owners will also have their Apes featured in the game at launch.

“ It’s dope how Ape-Opoly was really built by the community for the community,” said Spottie WiFi. “ I can’t wait to see our Apes within the game and enjoyed by other fans.”

Ape-Opoly is available now for pre-order for $50 USD at Ape-Opoly.com, with the first orders expected to ship October 2022. Created for players 8+, each purchase of the game includes a chance to win an exclusive Bored Ape NFT. For the latest information on Ape-Opoly, please visit Ape-Opoly.com or Twitter.com/Ape_Opoly.

About Imagination Gaming:

Imagination Gaming is a global gaming and entertainment company built on creating innovative gameplay experiences for the whole family since 1985. Proven innovators and brand builders from board games, digital gaming, and consumer products, Imagination Gaming offers new ways to deliver fun, interactive, and memorable experiences of iconic brands and franchises.

About Global Merchandising Services:

Global Merchandising Services are the world’s largest independent merchandiser. They are a music artist, celebrity and brand merchandise company. Global are a powerhouse with best-in-class design, product development, manufacturing and direct to consumer sales. As the exclusive partner for its extensive roster of musical artists and brands, Global develops unique and innovative merchandise programs and operates across live events, full digital D2C integration and solutions, global retail distribution, pop-ups, brand origination and development sponsorship, endorsement, third-party licensing, and fan engagement initiatives.