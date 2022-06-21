Retail Security Services (RSS) Offers a new RSS Client Portal via Facilities Exchange, powered by Fexa

MEDFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retail Security Services announced The RSS Client Portal, now available on Facilities Exchange, a facilities-focused software solution platform powered by Fexa. The RSS Client Portal is a free service, now available to all RSS clientele. The portal is a clean and straightforward dashboard available on any desktop. The mobile version has a more robust menu with the capability of placing security guard service requests. Additionally, this client portal offers Loss Prevention clients, one centralized hub to view all work order updates.

"I wanted to give my clients a centralized way to get information. Seeing that the more traditional methods used were time-consuming and tedious for both the client and our team," says Kathleen Larmour, Chief Operating Officer and Founder at Retail Security Services. "Creating this portal was logical, and we are very excited to offer it to our clientele for ease of mind."

Features and benefits of The RSS Client Portal include:

Intuitive Work Order Dashboard Design

Reduce Information Redundancies

Increase Your Team’s Efficiency

Gain Easy Access To Centralized Information

The RSS Client portal is available FREE starting immediately for all RSS clients using security guard services. For more information on The RSS Client Portal and mobile site, visit https://retailsecurityservices.net/rss-client-portal-and-mobile-site/

About Retail Security Services: Retail Security Services (RSS) has provided security guard coverage for numerous retailers, restaurants, office buildings, and property management companies nationwide and in Canada and Puerto Rico since 2014.