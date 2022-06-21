Sharrow Marine, Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers Announce Global Distribution and Manufacturing Supply Agreement

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharrow Marine announced today a new supply agreement between Sharrow Marine and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers (YPPI). The terms of the agreement allow Sharrow Marine to manufacture its award-winning propellers in YPPI’s state-of-the-art facility and foundry in Greenfield, Ind. Yamaha will also be offering Sharrow Propellers through its boat builder and dealer distribution channels.

Yamaha will offer the Sharrow Propeller™ as a new option to more than 100 of the world’s leading boat builders and its network of more than 2000 dealers. The Sharrow propellers will have unique SKU numbers for Yamaha dealers to easily order for their customers.

“Yamaha has world-wide respect for the quality and dependability of its products. We’re proud to have the opportunity to manufacture our high-tech propellers in Yamaha’s new, state-of-the-art casting facility in Indiana,” said Greg Sharrow, CEO of Sharrow Marine. “We’re also excited to have access to the Yamaha distribution network, which will dramatically accelerate our efforts to deliver the Sharrow Propeller™ to boaters across the world.

Increasing demand for the Sharrow Propeller™ is rooted in the fact that the design offers a host of performance improvements including higher speed per RPM, better handling, reduced vibration, a stronger propeller structure, and is up to 30 percent more efficient than the industry-leading conventional propeller designs.

“Sharrow Marine’s choice of YPPI as a manufacturing and distribution partner underscores Yamaha’s leadership position in the casting industry,” said Jonathon Burns, General Manager, Yamaha US Marine Planning and Development. “Through YPPI and our new relationship with Sharrow Marine, Yamaha can offer boat builders, dealers and customers an even greater number of options when it comes to maximizing boat performance through propeller selection.”

The Sharrow Propeller™ has garnered widespread attention for its design that offers some of the largest improvements in fuel efficiency and performance that the boating industry has ever seen. Sharrow Marine won the coveted NMMA® Innovation Awards at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show.

YPPI, a division of the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, designs and builds stainless steel propellers for distribution around the globe for Yamaha Outboards. YPPI and Yamaha work together to design propellers to fit the thousands of different boat applications in the market. In total, YPPI manufacturers over 300 different propellers.

Sharrow Engineering, LLC, is a nautical and aeronautical engineering company dedicated to the research and development of revolutionary high-performance propulsion technologies for the maritime and aeronautical industries. Sharrow Engineering is the parent company for Sharrow Marine, LLC, and Sharrow Commercial Marine, LLC. Company offices are headquartered in Detroit, MI. Sharrow Engineering, LLC, has assembled a team of the world’s top aeronautical, nautical, aerospace, and mechanical engineers to assist with the company’s core mission to reinvent the methodologies and technologies used for propulsion in the 21st century.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners®, Yamaha Boats, G3 Boats and Skeeter Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

To learn more about Sharrow Engineering and its innovative products, go to www.sharrowmarine.com