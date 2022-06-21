Sleepypod and Fear Free Collaborate to Develop Co-Branded Pet Products

The Fear Free Happy Homes edition Clickit Terrain car harness for dogs has been crash-tested at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards. It transitions seamlessly to a walking harness for everyday use, helping to mitigate travel fear and anxiety. photo credit: Brandise Danesewich for Sleepypod (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fear Free Happy Homes edition Sleepypod mobile pet bed helps mitigate travel fear and anxiety because a pet is always traveling in a familiar space. It is a pet bed that becomes a carrier and seamlessly becomes a car restraint that has been crash-tested at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards. photo credit: Sleepypod (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fear Free Happy Homes edition Sleepypod mobile pet bed helps mitigate travel fear and anxiety because a pet is always traveling in a familiar space. It is a pet bed that becomes a carrier and seamlessly becomes a car restraint that has been crash-tested at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fear Free Happy Homes edition Clickit Sport car harness for dogs has been crash-tested at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards. It transitions seamlessly to a walking harness for everyday use, helping to mitigate travel fear and anxiety. photo credit: Sleepypod

The Fear Free Happy Homes edition Clickit Terrain car harness for dogs has been crash-tested at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards. It transitions seamlessly to a walking harness for everyday use, helping to mitigate travel fear and anxiety. photo credit: Sleepypod

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleepypod®, a company known for reinventing pet products through innovative design, today announces a new brand collaboration with Fear Free®. Through this collaboration, pet owners can use Fear Free Happy Homes edition Sleepypod products to help alleviate their pet’s fear, anxiety, and stress when at home and when traveling to their destinations away from home.

“Safety is at the core of Sleepypod products, but innovation is what truly distinguishes each Sleepypod pet product design,” says Michael Leung, Sleepypod co-founder and lead product designer. “Our collaboration with Fear Free will take pet product innovation to a higher level by reaffirming Sleepypod’s thoughtful design perspective and marrying it with Fear Free’s unparalleled, expert understanding of how pet owners can help their pets live happy, healthy lives.”

Founded upon the mission of preventing and alleviating fear, anxiety, and stress in pets, Fear Free offers online education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners to provide them with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet’s physical and emotional wellbeing. Fear Free Happy Homes provides pet owners free access to the most cutting-edge content and education that will enable them to help their pets live their happiest, healthiest, fullest lives at home, at the vet, at the groomer, and everywhere in between.

“With Fear Free’s focus on reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in pets, Sleepypod is the perfect fit for this collaboration, and we are tremendously excited to be working with the Sleepypod team on the first Fear Free product line coming to market,” says Ruth Garcia, CEO of Fear Free. “The Fear Free Happy Homes edition Sleepypod product line is designed for pet owners that have their pets’ emotional wellbeing top of mind and will introduce pet owners to the many benefits of Fear Free resources and tools.”

The new product line will launch with co-branded versions of current Sleepypod carrier and harness designs in early November 2022. Collaborative, new product designs will be released in the future.

“The Fear Free Happy Homes edition Sleepypod mobile pet bed is a tremendous example of the confluence of commitment by both brands to a pet’s well-being,” says Leung.” The eponymous Sleepypod mobile pet bed is a cornerstone pet product for Sleepypod, helping to mitigate pet travel fear and anxiety because a pet is always traveling in a familiar space. It is a pet bed that becomes a carrier, and then seamlessly becomes a car restraint. The car restraint function is crash-tested by Sleepypod at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards, then independently tested and certified by the Center for Pet Safety. View the features of the Fear Free Happy Homes edition Sleepypod mobile pet bed at https://youtu.be/7wss9eVDV00

In addition to the Fear Free edition Sleepypod mobile pet bed, other co-branded products include Fear Free Happy Homes editions of the Clickit Sport car harness, Sleepypod Air pet carrier, Sleepypod Atom pet carrier, and Clickit Terrain car harness.

To learn more about how to make travel Fear Free, relieve anxieties and phobias, and provide enrichment for pets, visit fearfreehappyhomes.com.

Download images of the new Fear Free Happy Homes edition Sleepypod products at https://www.flickr.com/photos/153084126@N07/albums/72177720299382170

About Sleepypod

Sleepypod transformed pet product design with the introduction of its multiple award-winning, innovative Sleepypod mobile pet bed in 2006. Visually bold and intuitive, the Sleepypod made from durable, high-quality materials set a new standard for pet products to include safety testing. Today, Sleepypod products continue to set the high bar for pet product safety and design. Every product is designed with thoughtful features for efficient living and then safety tested. From the BPA-free silicone in Sleepypod’s Yummy Travel Bowls to the crash-testing of the Sleepypod carrier and car harness lines at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards, Sleepypod devotes careful and caring attention to each detail in every product. Sleepypod.com

About Fear Free

Founded by “America’s Veterinarian,” Dr. Marty Becker, and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet’s physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.