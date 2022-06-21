Scale Computing Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Provide Scalable, Cost-effective Storage Management for Edge Computing

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company. The partnership enables a fast, reliable, and efficient solution for hybrid cloud storage, archiving, and backup that allows organizations to deploy and manage hundreds of locations efficiently with cloud-like orchestration. Wasabi offers a low-cost cloud storage target for mass data collection on Scale Computing’s IT infrastructure software platform so companies can collect and retain data where it is needed, when it is needed.

“Data collection is increasing exponentially every year across every industry,” says Scott Mann, VP of Sales, ROW & Global Channel Chief, Scale Computing. “Video surveillance, IoT sensors, and even legacy applications have the ability to collect more real-time data. This has led to an ever-increasing number of business requirements surrounding data retention and with it, unmanageable data storage costs. This partnership empowers enterprises to run their business-critical applications on Scale Computing alongside the cost-effective public cloud offering from Wasabi. As an enterprise grows, the new solution offers capacity scalability, plus the performance benefits of a hybrid cloud.”

Scale Computing software provides a powerful IT infrastructure solution uniquely designed for running applications on-premises. Lightweight and efficient software is packaged for uncontrolled, non-IT environments and managed centrally, making it easy to run applications anywhere, while also reducing workloads for IT teams. With the addition of Wasabi hot cloud storage as a data retention and archival target, both traditional data center and edge computing environments running on Scale Computing gain additional data storage options tailored to fit an organization’s budget. All Scale Computing and Wasabi customers can treat their data as hot data to shorten upload windows and quickly access their data for faster downloads, with no fees for egress or API requests.

With the new storage management solution, enterprises can advance the hybrid/multi-cloud environment for data-heavy video surveillance, IoT, and business applications, while avoiding hefty egress costs associated with data retention requirements for business-critical applications that require large amounts of data collection and retention. Companies can start with what they need and scale capacity and performance quickly, either on-premises or in the cloud, further reducing cloud storage cost and complexity.

“By combining industry-leading, on-premises edge computing with easy-to-use cloud data retention and archival, we’re creating the ideal, agile hybrid cloud environment that today’s organizations need. Wasabi’s solution is 80 percent less expensive and is faster than first-generation cloud vendors, while Scale Computing has a strong reputation for delivering results to leading businesses around the world. We’re thrilled to be partnering with them,” says David Boland, VP of Cloud Strategy, Wasabi Technologies.

To learn about providing a scalable, cost-effective storage management solution for edge computing, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/wasabi.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

