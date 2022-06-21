Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers, Sharrow Marine Announce Manufacturing and Distribution Supply Agreement

Yamaha's U.S. Marine Business Unit announced today a new manufacturing and limited supply agreement between Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers (YPPI) and Sharrow Marine that will allow YPPI to cast Sharrow Marine's award-winning propellers in YPPI's state-of-the-art facility and foundry in Greenfield, Ind. Yamaha will also offer Sharrow Propellers through its boat builder and dealer distribution channels. (Photo: Business Wire)

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit announced today a new manufacturing and limited supply agreement between Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers (YPPI) and Sharrow Marine. The terms of the agreement allow YPPI to cast Sharrow Marine’s award-winning propellers in YPPI’s state-of-the-art facility and foundry in Greenfield, Ind. Yamaha will also offer Sharrow Propellers through its boat builder and dealer distribution channels.

“Sharrow Marine’s choice of YPPI as a manufacturing and distribution partner underscores Yamaha’s leadership position in the casting industry,” said Jonathon Burns, General Manager, Yamaha US Marine Planning and Development. “Through YPPI and our new relationship with Sharrow Marine, Yamaha can offer boat builders, dealers and customers an even greater number of options when it comes to maximizing boat performance through propeller selection.”

Yamaha will offer the Sharrow Propeller™ as a new option to more than 100 of the world’s leading boat builders and its network of more than 2,000 dealers. The Sharrow propellers will have unique SKU numbers for Yamaha dealers to easily order for their customers.

Sharrow Marine won an NMMA® Innovation Award during the 2020 Miami International Boat® Show for the Sharrow Propeller™. Recognized for its original design, the Sharrow Propeller offers improvements in fuel efficiency and boat performance.

“Yamaha has world-wide respect for the quality and dependability of its products. We’re proud to have the opportunity to have YPPI cast our high-tech propellers in YPPI’s new, state-of-the-art casting facility in Indiana,” said Greg Sharrow, CEO of Sharrow Marine. “We’re also excited to have access to the Yamaha distribution network, which will dramatically accelerate our efforts to deliver the Sharrow Propeller™ to boat motors across the world.”

YPPI, a division of the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, designs and builds stainless steel propellers for distribution around the globe for Yamaha Outboards. YPPI and Yamaha work together to design propellers to fit the thousands of different boat applications in the market. In total, YPPI manufactures over 300 different propellers.

Sharrow Engineering, LLC is a nautical and aeronautical engineering company dedicated to the research and development of revolutionary high-performance propulsion technologies for the maritime and aeronautical industries. Sharrow Engineering is the parent company for Sharrow Marine, LLC, and Sharrow Commercial Marine, LLC. Company offices are headquartered in Detroit, Mich. Sharrow Engineering, LLC, has assembled a team of the world’s top aeronautical, nautical, aerospace, and mechanical engineers to assist with the company’s core mission to reinvent the methodologies and technologies used for propulsion in the 21st century.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners®, Yamaha Boats, G3 Boats and Skeeter Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

