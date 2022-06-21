Precisely Extends Data Integrity Leadership with New Innovations in First-of-its-Kind Data Integrity Suite

The Precisely Data Integrity Suite is composed of seven interoperable SaaS modules that can be deployed individually, or seamlessly combined to deliver exponential value - fuelling businesses with unparalleled levels of trusted data. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today launched its new Precisely Data Integrity Suite – bringing the latest innovation in data integrity to the market. Announced at the company’s Trust ’22 event, the Data Integrity Suite is composed of seven interoperable SaaS modules that can be deployed individually, or seamlessly combined to deliver exponential value – fuelling businesses with unparalleled levels of trusted data.

The announcement comes at the same time as the latest IDC Spotlight paper on “Improving Data Integrity and Trust through Transparency and Enrichment,” shows that only 27% of data professionals say they completely trust their data. With 63% of organizations reporting that higher levels of data integrity make a positive impact on their business metrics 1, the launch of the new Data Integrity Suite is a timely one.

“Data integrity is an imperative for every business, but the journey to achieving it is different for every organization. With the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, businesses can start anywhere, go at their own pace, and grow value at every step of their unique journey,” said Eric Yau, COO at Precisely. “Our unmatched breadth of data integrity capabilities and enrichment data, combined with our strategic services expertise, means that we can help businesses chart their path to data integrity and lead them along the way.”

The Suite’s Data Integration, Data Observability, and Data Governance modules are available for early access now for businesses looking to build a foundation of accuracy and consistency in their data:

Data Integration : enables organizations to break down silos by quickly building streaming data pipelines that integrate data from core transaction systems into modern data platforms, driving innovation, and modernizing mission-critical infrastructure





Data Observability : a new entry from Precisely into this rapidly growing market, proactively and intelligently detects and surfaces data anomalies before they become costly downstream issues that could disrupt business





a new entry from Precisely into this rapidly growing market, proactively and intelligently detects and surfaces data anomalies before they become costly downstream issues that could disrupt business Data Governance: delivers a business-friendly framework to find, understand, trust, and leverage critical data across an organization for better outcomes and insights, improved operations, and regulatory compliance

The following modules will join the Data Integrity Suite in the coming months:

Data Quality: delivers data that is accurate, consistent, complete, and fit for purpose across operational and analytical systems





Geo Addressing: unlocks valuable context by verifying, standardizing, cleansing, and geocoding addresses for more informed decision-making





unlocks valuable context by verifying, standardizing, cleansing, and geocoding addresses for more informed decision-making Spatial Analytics: derives and visualizes spatial relationships hidden in data to reveal critical context for better decisions





derives and visualizes spatial relationships hidden in data to reveal critical context for better decisions Data Enrichment: enriches data with expertly curated datasets containing thousands of attributes for faster, more confident decisions

The Data Integrity Suite delivers access to trusted data at the speed of business and empowers organizations to make fast, confident decisions that drive growth, reduce costs, and manage risk. With a business-friendly user experience, it supports data democratization and self-service access to data for business and data users alike. Its unique Data Integrity Foundation includes a common data catalog that enables each module to build on metadata previously gathered by other modules, combining seamlessly to deliver maximum value to the customer.

“With the launch, Precisely is delivering on the vision they have painted for the market of integrating its capabilities into a modular, interoperable suite,” said Stewart Bond, Research Director at IDC. “Precisely has a strategic blend of technology and services within its portfolio to meet the needs of organizations with legacy and modern data environments that are wanting to compete in a digital-first world.”

“Businesses are increasingly investing in DataOps to continually improve the data they use for analytics and decision-making. The Precisely Data Integrity Suite’s end-to-end, integrated approach to data integration, data governance and quality, as well as location intelligence and data enrichment gives organizations all the tools and agility they need to automate and iterate on the integrity of their data,” said Anjan Kundavaram, CPO at Precisely. “The introduction of the Suite’s Data Observability module is essential for DataOps teams, allowing them to leverage AI and machine learning to gain critical insight into the health of their company’s data, monitor changes to patterns in that data, and proactively resolve potential issues.”

Financial services company, Degroof Petercam, a Precisely customer and participant in the Data Integrity Suite’s early access program, sees clear benefits of the new Data Observability module. “Observability is the missing piece today to give our data stewards access to data discovery insights without having to go to IT for queries or reports.” explains Jean-Paul Otte, Chief Data Officer at Degroof Petercam.

“The portfolio of data integrity assets that Precisely offers is the gold standard for building trusted data,” said Yau. “That same technology, recognized by industry analysts and relied upon by over 12,000 customers to address their data challenges today, is at the heart of the new Precisely Data Integrity Suite – providing the ultimate modular, interoperable, solution for organizations relying on data integrity across both legacy and modern cloud environments.”

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.