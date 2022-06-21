Volta Collaborates With America’s Largest Grocer to Bring More EV Charging to Grocery Customers Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network powering vehicles and commerce, today announced it has collaborated with The Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, to bring a mix of DC Fast and Level 2 Volta charging stations to Kroger customers nationwide. Volta has launched at 16 Kroger locations in the Atlanta and Indianapolis areas and plans to expand to Columbus, Cincinnati, Louisville, Nashville, Michigan, and Southern California throughout the year.

Volta provides seamless and reliable public charging that complements consumers’ daily lives and routines — meeting people where they shop, work and play. With eye-catching, large-format digital screens strategically located steps away from the entrances of premier commercial locations, Volta stations double as an innovative media network, allowing brands to intercept consumers’ shopping lists shortly before they enter a store to make a purchase. Volta’s third-party measurement solutions enable the company to determine incremental sales lift and incremental return on ad spend (ROAS) at the store level for retailers and brands that run campaigns on the Volta network.

The collaboration enables Kroger to tap into Volta high-impact media inventory for its own advertising clients, expanding the power of the grocer’s retail media network and simultaneously driving measurable business results and environmental impact.

“ Volta continues to accelerate the switch to electric transportation by making charging as convenient, accessible, and affordable as possible. At the same time, we are unlocking new economic opportunities for brands and retailers — proving businesses can thrive while building a sustainable future that benefits us all," said Brandt Hastings, Chief Commercial Officer at Volta. “ We look forward to working with Kroger to create new customer experiences and bring critical EV infrastructure to communities nationwide.”

Enhancing customers access to electric vehicle charging is another milestone in the grocer’s ongoing mission around sustainable retailing, underscoring their commitment to reducing their climate impact.

