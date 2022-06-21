Veeam and Kasten K10 by Veeam Enable Zenseact to Accelerate Self-Driving Innovation through Data Protection Transition of Moving Workloads from VMs to Containers

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced that Zenseact is using Veeam® Availability Suite™ and Kasten K10 by Veeam for reliable data backup, protection and disaster recovery solutions and to streamline their containerized development processes, giving them a competitive edge in a very fast-paced, innovative industry.

Based in Sweden with a team of employees from more than 55 countries, Zenseact creates ground-breaking automotive software with the ultimate goal of developing self-driving software that enables customers to feel safe and relaxed. Originating from Volvo Cars and Zenuity, Zenseact is at the forefront of the market for autonomous vehicle software with a safety-first mindset.

To retain its position at the leading edge, the company maintains a rapid pace of innovation, driven by data-intensive IT. Zenseact must be able to recover data quickly and effectively in the event of a disaster, making backup processes crucial for the company to operate without interruptions or operations delays. Zenseact relies on Veeam Availability Suite as its backup, recovery and monitoring solution to protect approximately 400 mission-critical virtual machines (VMs) across its IT environment.

“We selected Veeam Availability Suite for its rich feature set, flexibility and scalability. The solution aligns with our agile mindset and best practices," said Johan Jansson, Scrum Master and Service Owner at Zenseact. "Veeam enables us to move fast to deliver new capabilities to our customers – because we know we can always roll our systems back quickly and easily.”

The company began moving workloads from VMs to containers to reduce overhead and free up time and resources for development and innovation. Zenseact evaluated five different data protection solutions for containerized workloads and ultimately selected Kasten K10 – a cloud native backup and recovery solution for Kubernetes data and applications – to provide both freedom of choice and safety to their developers, so they may perform to their full potential while keeping risk of data loss low.

“According to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2022, 56% of organizations currently run containers in production or plan to in the next 12 months,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “Zenseact is an industry leader in rapidly transforming their business and moving their workloads from VMs to containers. As a long-time user of Veeam technology to ensure that data is protected end-to-end across their IT environment, adding Kasten by Veeam K10 which is purpose-built for Kubernetes, is the ideal data protection solution for their containerized workloads and to ensure Zenseact’s environment is fully protected.”

“Together, Kasten K10 and Veeam Availability Suite are supporting our strategic transition to containerized workloads,” said Jansson. “We’re committed to using the solutions long term and feel confident they will evolve alongside us. Already, we’ve seen the positive impact on upcoming functionality.”

The Zenseact team hit the ground running with Kasten K10, quickly becoming familiar with the interface and setting up backup policy automation for containers to cut the risk of a data-loss incident and delaying the product development process. Today, the company’s 500 developers can automatically include backups when they set up a new project and easily make changes at a later date, giving developers flexibility while keeping management simple.

By combining Kasten K10 and Veeam Availability Suite, Zenseact prevents the IT team from being a bottleneck when it comes to backups. Both developers and IT specialists at Zenseact save 150 hours per month on backup management thanks to Veeam and Kasten K10 technology, enabling them to work more productively.

"Kasten becoming part of Veeam is a great advantage for us," Jansson said. "As we work towards our ambition of safe, accessible self-driving cars, we're using Veeam and Kasten technology to ensure our developers always have the data they need for innovation."

