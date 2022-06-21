Altice Selects Netcracker Cloud BSS for Next-Generation Revenue Management

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that Altice has selected Netcracker Cloud BSS and Professional Services to deliver a SaaS-based solution with optimized revenue management capabilities for its affiliates in Portugal, France, Israel, the U.S. and the Dominican Republic.

Altice will deploy Netcracker Cloud BSS on AWS to provide the operator with cloud-native technology, a SaaS deployment model with evergreen updates and future-proofed features to eliminate on-premise hardware and maximize elasticity.

Netcracker will also provide comprehensive services, including analysis, design, integration, migration, DevOps, cloud operations and training, to help the operator seamlessly migrate, integrate and operate the solution at its subsidiaries around the world. The new revenue management solution will reduce costs, increase billing accuracy, shorten time to market and improve order to cash for new services.

“We are excited to start this new chapter with such an innovative and global industry leader,” said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker. “Our advanced portfolio of cloud products and services will drastically accelerate and streamline Altice’s billing capabilities to help achieve seamless growth in all markets.”

