KRISPY KREME® Shakes Retail Ice Cream Category to its Cone: Introduces Original Glazed® Soft Serve Ice Cream

Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is available in shakes, cones and cups, with the Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Cone (left), Birthday Batter Shake (center) and Original Glazed® Cone (right) pictured here. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its mission to become the world’s most loved sweet treat brand, Krispy Kreme is shaking the retail ice cream category to its “cone” this first day of summer: introducing Original Glazed® Soft Serve – ice cream as original and irresistible as its iconic doughnuts. Available in shakes, cones and cups, Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is being offered initially in 10 U.S. markets.

An original ice cream that only Krispy Kreme can provide, Original Glazed Soft Serve is a one-of-a-kind ice cream made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s proprietary and secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, including its iconic glaze flavor, as well as real whole milk.

The innovative rich and creamy lineup includes seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite doughnuts, led by the Original Glazed. In addition, fans can enjoy three flavors of Original Glazed Soft Serve offered in cups and waffle cones that are handmade with Krispy Kreme’s proprietary doughnut mix and Original Glaze flavor. Even the toppings and inclusions are “original,” some made from dehydrated Original Glazed doughnuts. ​

“The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. “Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer.”

The original 10 markets celebrating the first day of summer with Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream are: Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem in North Carolina; Greenville, S.C.; Norfolk and Newport News, Va.; Charleston, W.Va.; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas. Krispy Kreme shops in Mobile and Southwest, Ala.; Tampa, St. Petersburg and Pensacola, Fla.; New Orleans; Branson, Mo.; and Wichita, Kan., will soon begin offering Original Glazed Soft Serve. Fans should visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/icecream to identify shops offering the ice cream.

Original Glazed Soft Serve offerings include:

Shakes: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled ® , Cookies & KREME™, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME™.

, Cookies & KREME™, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME™. Cups and Waffle Cones: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced.

Toppings and Inclusions, including Original Glazed doughnut pieces.

Original Glazed Soft Service shakes, cones and cups are available at participating shops during all operating hours in-shop for dine-in and takeout, and via drive-thru. Share how you’re celebrating the arrival of Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information on Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Soft Serve visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/icecream.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.