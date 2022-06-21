Humanetics Acquires mg-sensor to Advance Its Safety, Digital and Sensor Vision

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics announced today that mg-sensor GmbH, specialists in the design and development of high-quality sensors, data acquisition and calibration services, is officially joining the Humanetics group. This partnership is another milestone as Humanetics brings to life its vision to provide fully integrated solutions with hardware, software, IoT and sensor technologies, that will enable a new suite of services to improve the operational efficiency of our customers.

Humanetics and mg-sensor have worked together for many years offering customers innovative new products, integrating mg-sensor’s technology into Humanetics’ crash test dummies. mg-sensor is also a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of the most technically advanced specialty load cells and sensors for the automotive, medical, and industrial sectors. mg-sensor will add critical capabilities to Humanetics’ sensor technologies portfolio, that currently includes specialty fiber optic sensors, electrical strain sensors and precision optical fiber processing.

mg-sensor was founded in 2011 by Norbert Gehri and Andreas Marroquin. Since that time, they have built a very successful business focused on developing advanced custom sensors and providing sensor calibration and repair services. The combination of Humanetics and mg-sensor will add value to customers by expanding the range of specialized products and strengthening the service and repair operations for customers across Europe and globally.

Christopher O’Connor, President and CEO of Humanetics commented: “We are thrilled that Norbert Gehri and Andreas Marroquin – and the entire mg-sensor team – are joining the Humanetics family. At the heart of our vision and digital roadmap is a commitment to bring our customers the best portfolio of connected hardware, IoT and software safety solutions. With the formation of our Safety, Digital and Sensors groups, the expertise of mg-sensor will accelerate how we simplify and improve our customers’ products and productivity.”

Norbert Gehri and Andreas Marroquin, joint Managing Directors of mg-sensors said: ”We are very excited to join Humanetics, the global leader in safety, hardware, software and sensors. We look forward to work with the team and be a part of driving growth and adding value to customers. We know the team at Humanetics very well, and we look forward to jointly building new solutions and to use the strength of the Humanetics network to grow our business.”

mg-sensor will be an integral part of the Humanetics safety portfolio and will continue to operate as mg-sensor to service its existing customers. Both Norbert Gehri and Andreas Marroquin will remain as Managing Directors and will continue to drive the growth of mg-sensors as well as explore new synergy opportunities with Humanetics sensor technology teams.

About Humanetics (Website: https://humanetics.humaneticsgroup.com/)

Humanetics is an Industrial Technology company, and a leading provider of safety systems, anthropomorphic test devices, crash test equipment, simulation software, CAE models, precision sensors, fiber optics and cutting-edge laser material engineering solutions. The group has over 850 employees across 24 facilities strategically located around the world with the global corporate headquarters located in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

About mg-sensors GmbH (Website: https://www.mg-sensor.de/)

mg-sensor GmbH specializes in the design, manufacturing, calibration and repair of a variety of custom sensors measuring force, torque, temperature and angular rate for a wide range of applications and end markets. The company is based in Rheinmuenster, Germany.