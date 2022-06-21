Evergreen Bank Group Expands Partnership With HC3 to Handle Entire Portfolio of Bank Statements and Notices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oak Brook, Ill.-based Evergreen Bank Group has expanded their services with long-time partner HC3 to manage all of the bank’s print, mail and digital statements and notices. In addition the bank tasked HC3, a data-driven tech company that makes complex financial data practical, meaningful and attractive, to complete a full redesign of their statements.

Evergreen Bank Group initially partnered with HC3 in 2016 to print and mail a small segment of loan notices. Over the years, HC3 proved their ability to consistently deliver outstanding service and generate strong return on investment for the bank. Recently, the bank began changing online banking providers, and they used this time to evaluate other services. HC3 was able to create an integration with their new digital banking provider, Narmi, which enabled the bank to shift all of their print, mail and digital statements to HC3 instead of a patchwork of various providers.

“Our customers expect the highest level of service, and creating a consistent brand, look and delivery for all of our critical communications was a significant priority for us as we updated our digital banking services,” said Darin Campbell, President & CEO at Evergreen Bank Group. “HC3 has proven to be a valuable partner that is capable of growing and adapting with us to ensure we are providing the best service for our customers.”

In addition to successfully integrating with Evergreen Bank Group’s new online banking provider Narmi to provide digital statements, notices and NSFs, the company also worked with the bank to redesign all statements to provide a stronger, more consistent brand across all delivery channels.

“Banks must provide a consistent user experience across all digital and physical communications channels, and we are proud to help Evergreen Bank Group communicate clearly and effectively,” said HC3’s president Griffin McGahey. “I am proud that our team has delivered at such a high level for the past seven years that the bank knew they could trust us to grow with them and deliver value across all communication needs.”

About Evergreen Bank Group

Evergreen Bank Group is an Illinois-chartered community bank wholly-owned by Bancorp Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation. The Bank was formed in 1999 and became a subsidiary of the Company as a result of a merger transaction during 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. For more information, visit https://www.evergreenbankgroup.com/.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 connects financial institutions to their customers. By outsourcing bank statements with HC3, financial institutions leverage document design, digital delivery, and print delivery. Through these solutions, banks and credit unions can make a statement that reflects their brand. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.