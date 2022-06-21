Smartria® Announces Strategic Investment from The Compound Capital Fund I, LP.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRIA®, a powerful, easy-to-use cloud-based software solution designed to meet the specialized compliance management needs of investment advisors, compliance teams, operations teams, consultants, and attorneys, today announced a strategic investment from The Compound Capital Fund I, LP ("Fund").

The Compound Capital Fund I, LP, managed by AngelList Advisors, LLC, invests directly in technology companies serving Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). Ritholtz Wealth Management ("RWM"), an SEC RIA firm based in New York City, is the sub-adviser for the Fund. Michael Batnick, CFA®, RWM's Managing Partner, is the Fund Lead for The Compound Capital Fund I, LP.

This collaboration between SmartRIA and Ritholtz Wealth Management will drive innovation in the wealth management industry by combining RWM's investment management expertise with SmartRIA's innovative compliance technology.

"We are thrilled to be working with such a well-respected industry leader," said Mac Bartine, CEO of SmartRIA. "This new partnership with Ritholtz Wealth Management helps SmartRIA reach new heights as demand for scalable compliance solutions is accelerating and showing no signs of slowing down. It pushes our flywheel faster, allowing us to achieve our ultimate goal: to be the best at simplifying wealth management compliance."

Batnick was equally enthusiastic about the strategic relationship with SmartRIA: "By working together, both companies will be able to drive transformational change in the wealth management industry. We're looking forward to all the exciting applications and results from this partnership.”

SmartRIA has made a name for itself in compliance technology, being named a finalist for the 2022 Wealthies by WealthMangement.com and recognized as a WealthTech100 List by FinTech Global. SmartRIA also announced a strategic partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners (Dynasty) and MarketCounsel in December 2021.

About SmartRIA

SmartRIA is a leading compliance software platform for RIAs, hybrid RIAs and RIA networks. The firm’s software excels at making the complex and often frustrating world of regulatory compliance simple to manage and easy to understand. SmartRIA’s unique roles for compliance consultants and distributed management of large corporations make its solution able to handle any compliance problem for any sized company. For more information, please visit www.smartria.com.

About Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City that offers a full suite of financial planning and asset management services to high-net-worth households, corporate retirement plans, endowments and charitable foundations. The firm's core principle is bringing value-added investment and financial planning help to its clients as a fee-only fiduciary advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Ritholtz Wealth Management and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Ritholtz Wealth Management unless a client service agreement is in place. For more information, please visit ritholtzwealth.com.