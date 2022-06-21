Tennessee Titans Select Shift4 as Official Payment Processor at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Tennessee Titans have selected Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to process payments for its food and beverage concessions and retail sales at Nissan Stadium.

Shift4 will provide an end-to-end integrated payment solution across the venue, including the company’s VenueNext point-of-sale system, mobile ordering, and mobile wallet integration. This cutting-edge solution will roll out at ‘WWE Summerslam’ on July 30.

Home to the Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium hosts a variety of events each year for Titans’ games, large scale concerts and more. In 2022, Nissan Stadium has already hosted events like the NHL Stadium Series, Garth Brooks’ two-night stadium tour and CMA Fest. The venue recently welcomed 57,211 fans for Kenny Chesney, setting a record for single-day concert attendance at Nissan Stadium.

“Providing an excellent fan experience is always a top priority for us at the Titans. Shift4’s cutting-edge technology will make purchasing food, beverage, and merchandise seamless and easy for all events at the stadium,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. “Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions enhance the customer experience at more than 100 sporting venues across the U.S., and we look forward to delivering their state-of-the-art technology for our fans this season.”

Under the agreement, Shift4 will become the Official Payment Processor for the Tennessee Titans and Nissan Stadium.

“Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and home to some of the best sports and entertainment available,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s Head of Enterprise. “We are confident our end-to-end commerce solution will make the Titans’ fan experience better than ever while simplifying operations for the venue.”

For more information about Shift4’s payment solutions for stadiums and arenas, visit www.shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.