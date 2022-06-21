Kidder Mathews Enhances Valuation and Appraisal Services With Valcre Software Partnership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valcre, the commercial real estate industry’s premier appraisal platform, today announces Kidder Mathews, the largest independent commercial real estate firm on the West Coast, has joined its growing network of enterprise and corporate client partners.

In the past two years, valuation professionals have experienced surging demand for commercial real estate appraisal services following the market disruptions induced by the pandemic.

“With demand near record highs, commercial real estate appraisers are experiencing challenges managing the influx in their workload. Many valuers – from big shops to sole proprietors – are seeking to future proof their workflows by leveraging technology to improve antiquated processes and tackle a greater volume of business,” said Valcre Co-founder and CEO Lucas Rotter. “Our team is committed to addressing the needs of valuers in the current climate. We look forward to working closely with Kidder Mathews to improve a very tedious process, thereby saving their valuation professionals a minimum of two hours a day.”

The addition of Kidder Mathews and other major valuation advisory firms partnering with Valcre further underscores Valcre’s position as a market leader in appraisal software, arming industry professionals with a secure cloud database that is available from any device and makes storing client information, invoicing, and researching comps quick and painless.

“As the commercial real estate industry is transformed by a variety of innovative technologies, Kidder Mathews remains at the forefront of adopting solutions that enhance our ability to provide top-tier services and counsel to our clients across the West Coast,” said Jeffrey Enright, Managing Director at Kidder Mathews.

Through a number of strategic integrations with external data sources and reporting templates, Valcre dramatically reduces the countless hours appraisers spend executing manual tasks and scouring data sources for comps.

In the past 12 months, Valcre’s system has been used to facilitate more than 20,000 commercial real estate appraisals. Customers say the turnkey solution leads to faster turn times and offers greater ability to complete a wider range of jobs no matter how complex the valuation. Since the height of the pandemic in 2020, Valcre has experienced a 175 percent increase in users signing onto the platform.

“Valcre’s platform offers our Valuation and Advisory team the best solution to address the needs of appraisers in a time of unprecedented growth and accelerated demand,” said Andy Robinson, Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President. “We look forward to continuing to work with Valcre’s team to ensure our valuers are equipped with a turnkey solution tailored to accommodate our needs in today’s climate.”

ABOUT VALCRE

Valcre is the premier appraisal software solution for the commercial real estate industry. The platform offers appraisers a singular tool that simplifies job and client management, allowing them to save countless hours by providing access to prior jobs, historical data and comps. Valcre also features integrations with a wide range of external data providers, incorporating key second-party data directly into the appraiser’s daily workflow. With customized templates for generating reports and a cloud-based system that enables an entire firm to work collaboratively, Valcre modernizes the appraisal process dramatically, giving firms of all sizes an instant and lasting competitive advantage.

Founded in 2016, the company has amassed a client base that includes Kroll, Apprise by Walker & Dunlop, Kidder Mathews, NAI Partners, and more. For the latest news from Valcre, visit Valcre.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT KIDDER MATHEWS

Kidder Mathews is the largest independent commercial real estate firm on the West Coast, with 900 real estate professionals and staff in 21 offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona. Kidder Mathews offers a complete range of brokerage, appraisal, asset services, consulting, project and construction management, and debt & equity finance services for all property types. The firm performs $10.9 billion in transactions, manages 62 million square feet of space, and conducts over 2,600 appraisals annually. For more information, visit kidder.com.