 Ubiquity Retirement + Savings Partners With Paycor as a Preferred Provider of Retirement Solutions for Small Businesses and Startups  

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquity Retirement + Savings® (Ubiquity), a financial technology pioneer in flat-fee small business retirement plans, today announced its partnership with Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, in an effort to further their mission of providing more individuals with the ability to save for retirement through their employer.

Through the partnership, Paycor is able to refer small business owners and startups to Ubiquity to provide an array of affordable, flat fee retirement benefit solutions. The implementation and coordination of the retirement savings benefit will happen in a streamlined, turnkey fashion, lessening the administrative burden of starting a plan.

“For over 18 years, we’ve remained committed to working with independent payroll providers across the country to offer a competitive, integrated solution,” said Chad Parks, Founder and CEO of Ubiquity. “More than half of the workforce does not have access to a retirement savings plan through their employer. Through this partnership, we are taking another step toward our goal of solving the looming retirement crisis by providing turnkey solutions that allow small businesses access to affordable retirement offerings.”

“We are very excited to partner with Ubiquity who offers high-quality, affordable, digital retirement plans for small businesses and startups,” said Joe Frassica, Executive Vice President, Digital Sales, at Paycor. “We value Ubiquity’s extensive experience in providing retirement offerings to small businesses with their proprietary recordkeeping platform Paradigm RKS™, as well as their company culture, and highly experienced team.”

Ubiquity also plans to rollout a suite of IRA solutions this year to meet the needs of companies where a 401(k) may offer more savings than is needed, and to satisfy state retirement plan mandates. Additionally, a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) solution will be available.

For more information, please visit myubiquity.com.

About Ubiquity Retirement + Savings®

Ubiquity Retirement + Savings® is a leading financial technology company that sits at the crossroads of HCM, SaaS and robo-recordkeeping. Our mission is simple: Provide the 60-plus million Americans working for small businesses with an easy, low-cost option to save for retirement at work. The firm was a pioneer in transparent, flat-fee retirement plans, and for over 20 years, has helped more than 10,000 businesses contribute over $3 billion toward retirement savings. To learn more, visit www.myubiquity.com.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.