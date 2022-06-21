Herbalife Nutrition Nourishes Economic Opportunity Through New Partnership with Village Book Builders, Educating Youth in Mexico and Ghana

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, announced today it has awarded a $25,000 grant to Village Book Builders, a nonprofit organization committed to ending the cycle of poverty around the world through education, under the company’s global responsibility economic empowerment pillar. This grant will support two education mentorship programs benefitting children in Mexico and Ghana with one-on-one mentoring, access to books and computers, and a full-time librarian. The village librarians will also work to inspire the students’ love of learning through initiatives such as reading clubs and spelling competitions. Additionally, Herbalife Nutrition employees will be volunteering as mentors in participating schools.

“Education is one of the best strategies to end the cycle of poverty,” said Erin Richards-Kunkel, senior director of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Social Responsibility at Herbalife Nutrition. “By investing in the Village Book Builders’ program, while also providing a volunteer opportunity for our employees to serve its mentorship programs, we can help empower upward economic mobility for a brighter future.”

Under the new partnership and grant, Village Book Builders will evaluate how the literacy improvements garnered from the program impact student’s testing performance and dropout rates.

“We’re happy to have a corporate partner like Herbalife Nutrition that is aligned with our mission to end poverty through sustainable change and education,” said Tyler Clark, CEO, Village Book Builders. “With the Company’s expertise in nutrition and global network, we look forward to incorporating nutrition-based programs that will broaden children’s education and increase the knowledge they share with their families and communities on how to access affordable and nutritious food.”

For more than 40 years, Herbalife Nutrition has focused on strengthening communities, from helping people improve their nutrition with science-backed products to providing economic opportunities through its direct selling business model. In its first ever Global Responsibility Report: Nourishing People and Planet, launched last year, the global nutrition company outlined how it intends to support communities around the world in three meaningful areas: enabling greater access to nutrition, increasing access to economic opportunities, and strengthening environmental stewardship.

To ensure the greatest impact possible, the Company has aligned its global responsibility goals with the targets defined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To drive progress, Herbalife Nutrition has set a goal to achieve 50 million positive impacts across its global responsibility programs by 2030, the 50th anniversary of the Company.

For more information on Herbalife Nutrition’s corporate responsibility progress, please visit https://iamherbalifenutrition.com/global-responsibility/.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary. For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Village Book Builders

Founded in 2015, Village Book Builders is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Mapleton, Utah which aims to end the cycle of poverty through books and online mentoring. Village Book Builders receives funding for their educational initiatives through their socially responsible partnerships with corporations.