People2.0 Acquires Leading UK-Based Provider of Support Services to Independent Contractors

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. & WARRINGTON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--People2.0, the world’s largest global employer of record (EOR) and agent of record (AOR) services platform, announced today that it has acquired The Brookson Group, the leading provider of support services to freelancers and independent contractors in the UK. The newly combined entity unlocks Brookson’s large accountancy, umbrella employment, legal services, financial services, and independent workforce technology for People2.0, while expanding Brookson’s global capabilities for their client universe of workers and recruitment partners.

“The addition of Brookson to the People2.0 family significantly enhances our ability to unburden independent contractors and facilitate flexible, remote and independent work arrangements. It also signifies a critical step towards our goal of being recognized as the premier provider of global ‘Total IC Solutions,’” said Erik Vonk, People2.0 Executive Chairman. “The tectonic shift toward independent work arrangements increases the need for high quality, technologically advanced, ‘portable,’ global support that stays with the worker, anywhere, at all times, regardless of the type of work arrangement. The Brookson know-how, experience, and technology will keep us on the frontline of the workforce revolution,” said Vonk. “We can now offer independent contractors the continuous support services they need to maximize their earnings while ensuring proper compliance. In the coming months, we will be working closely with the Brookson team to create a Center of Excellence in the UK, with plans to expand this offering around the world.”

The Brookson Group has been providing services to contractors, the recruitment sector, and contingent labor supply chain for over 20 years. “We are excited for the opportunity to expand our services on a global scale that partnering with People2.0 provides,” said Andrew Fahey, CEO of the Brookson Group. “No other EOR/AOR services platform provider can offer such a large, global network for our client portfolio of partners and independent workers. The future of possibilities for our company is truly limitless.”

Brookson’s leadership team will be assuming key roles in the new entity. This will ensure relational continuity and enable them to guide clients in making best use of People2.0’s global resources. Further details of the deal have not been disclosed.

About People2.0

People2.0 is the world’s leading enabler of global, mobile, flexible, and remote work arrangements. The company’s employer of record (EOR) and agent of record (AOR) establishments around the world, networked by its proprietary FlexLife™ technology platform, create a unique global ecosystem within which talent suppliers can engage any category of worker in any work arrangement, anywhere, while independently working professionals have access to business support services and portable benefits. Global workforce deployment is facilitated through a single master services agreement and one point of contact. Visit People20.com.

About Brookson Group

The Brookson group has been supporting the freelancer workforce for over 25 years, and quite simply our purpose is to make the world of work, work. In the old way of doing things freelancers and hirer would need to surround themselves with a whole range of support people and different types of services. This is costly, it’s time consuming and quite frankly old-fashioned.

That’s where Brookson comes in, our vision is to be the leading compliance and services platform for freelancers and their hirers. We are the only provider that does this, and we deliver everything the freelancer and hirers need all in one place. We deliver these services through our unique blend of technology and amazing people. By blending excellent people and our cutting-edge platform technology we can deliver on this exciting vision to deliver a world-class customer experience. Learn more at brooksongroup.co.uk.