America’s #1 Adult Gummy Vitamin Brand, vitafusion™, Partners with Brand Ambassador Tiffany Haddish to Launch New 2-in-1 Multi + Gummies

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Now consumers don’t have to take multiple vitamins and supplements for their unique health needs. vitafusion™ introduces Multi + Immune Support*, a 2-in-1 gummy vitamin that is a daily multivitamin and includes Vitamin C and Zinc for immune support.* The top adult gummy vitamin brand is also introducing Multi + Beauty, another 2-in-1 multivitamin that includes Biotin and Retinol (vitamin A RAE) for hair, skin and nails support.*

Tiffany Haddish, Emmy-Award-winning actress, author, comedian and vitafusion™ Brand Ambassador, is excited about the new combinations.

“Anything that saves me time on my beauty routine – I am here for it,” says Haddish, who often juggles multiple projects at once. “I was already a huge fan of vitafusion Gummy Vitamins. It’s great to know I now have the option of taking a yummy Gummy Vitamin and not only does it have the nutrients I want, but I can choose one that will support my immune system or my beauty routine.* It can’t get easier than that!”

“Delicious Nutrition for All” is vitafusion™ Gummy Vitamins’ mission. The new 2-in-1 additions include:

vitafusion™ Multi + Immune Support*

Delicious tangerine and strawberry flavor. This 2-in-1 includes vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin A, B-vitamins, vitamin E, Zinc and minerals.

vitafusion™ Multi + Beauty

Great-tasting grapefruit and lychee flavor. Support your beauty regimen with specially formulated gummies that contain 500 mcg of biotin and 450 mcg of retinol (Vitamin A RAE) per serving.

“Sometimes we can't get all of the nutrients we need from one vitamin alone, even when we're focused on a well-rounded diet,” says Michael Vercelletto, Marketing Director of vitafusion™ Gummy Vitamins. “That’s why we developed gummy supplements that multitask just like we all do! We’re thrilled to innovate this delicious, powerful blend of essential vitamins and minerals to help with both beauty needs and the immune system.” *

vitafusion™ Multi + Immune Support* and vitafusion™ Multi + Beauty is now available in a 90-count bottle at major retailers including Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, Amazon, Wakefern, Publix, Hannaford, and Target. For more information, visit www.vitafusionmultiplusgummies.com

About vitafusion™

vitafusion™, America’s #1 Adult Gummy Vitamin Brand, is the only gummy vitamin brand with a fusion of natural fruit flavors and ChefsBest® award winning taste [1] for select products. For more than 14 years, vitafusion™ has been supporting a happy and healthy lifestyle with our gummy vitamins and supplements. vitafusion™ has been advancing the dietary supplement industry with the mission: “Delicious Nutrition for All.”

[1] The ChefsBest Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs. Evaluation funded by Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

With a rich heritage of commitment to people and the planet for over 150 years, Church & Dwight is committed to conducting our operations in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner using recycled materials in our cartons. We are continually assessing the impacts of our operations on the environment while developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of consumer household, personal care and specialty products with sustainability efforts incorporated into our new product innovation including Arm & Hammer™, Xtra™, Trojan™, Oxiclean™, Waterpik™, Orajel™, Kaboom™, Nair™, Viviscal™, Flawless™, Toppik™, Zicam™, Batiste™, Replens™, RepHresh™ and First Response™.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.