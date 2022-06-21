Kyndryl and Veritas Technologies Announce Global Partnership to Help Customers Address Cyber Threats and Implement Recovery Solutions

NEW YORK & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced a global partnership to help enterprises protect and recover their critical data across multi-cloud environments.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl will deliver Veritas’ industry-leading data management portfolio to enterprise customers as a fully managed service, “ Protection and Cyber Resiliency, Powered by Veritas.”

“ Veritas and Kyndryl share a commitment to help enterprises manage their growing data estates as they transition to the cloud. Today, Kyndryl is building a partnership with Veritas to help some of the world’s largest organizations completely transform their approach to data protection,” said Kris Lovejoy, Global Security and Resiliency Practice Leader at Kyndryl. “ We plan to leverage the value of Veritas Technologies to help organizations manage their data in the most efficient way to enable digital transformation.”

“ Our partnership with Kyndryl addresses the biggest challenges facing the enterprise today, such as the persistent threat of cyberattacks, including ransomware and the increasing complexity of managing extraordinary data growth across multi-cloud environments,” said Mike Walkey, SVP of Global Channels & Strategic Alliances at Veritas. “ Kyndryl will serve as Veritas’ Platinum Services Partner, enabling deployment, migration, and delivery of Veritas managed services. By leveraging Veritas’ market-leading innovation in data management together with Kyndryl’s industry-leading services portfolio, we can empower the world’s largest enterprises to manage and protect their data at the edge, on-premises and in the cloud.”

The partnership with Veritas extends Kyndryl’s framework of cyber resiliency services and solutions, including:

Security Assurance Services: Security, Strategy & Risk Management, Offensive Security Testing, and Compliance Management

Zero Trust Services: Identity & Access Management, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Application & Workload Security, Data Protection & Privacy, and Analytics, Automation & Orchestration

Security Operations and Response: Advanced Threat Detection, Incident Response and Forensics

Incident Recovery Services: Cyber Incident Recovery, Managed Backup Services, Hybrid Platform Recovery and Data Center Design & Facilities

