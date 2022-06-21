Maryland Tech Council and Horizon Therapeutics Partner to Enhance Professional Education and Advocacy Programs in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is pleased to announce that Horizon Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines for patients with rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, has committed to a Strategic Partner sponsorship to support enhancement of MTC’s professional education and advocacy programming.

As a Strategic Partner, Horizon Therapeutics is the lead sponsor of MTC’s Bio Innovation Conference, the region’s premiere forum for life science professionals from industry, academia and government to exchange ideas, make new professional connections and explore trends in the industry. The partnership also includes a role in MTC’s Advocacy Summit, which brings industry leaders together each January to build relationships with elected officials and exchange insights on the relationship between policy and life science innovation. Horizon also has a leader serving on MTC’s Board of Directors.

“Building an exceptional life science community in Maryland requires exceptional partners like Horizon Therapeutics,” said Marty Rosendale, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. “By supporting our Bio Innovation Conference and Advocacy Summit, Horizon Therapeutics is helping to expand our community and share critical insights about life science innovation with industry, academia and policy leaders.”

“Our partnership and work with the Maryland Tech Council is critical in cultivating the next generation of scientists and technical experts who will take today’s discoveries and develop solutions for patients that could transform their lives,” said Bill Rees, PhD, vice president, translational sciences and site lead for Horizon’s Maryland facilities.

Horizon joins AstraZeneca, AT&T, Avantor, Kite, Lilly, the Maryland Department of Commerce, Pfizer and PhRMA as MTC Strategic Partners.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Maryland Tech Council

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region’s community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. For more information: mdtechcouncil.com.