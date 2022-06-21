O’Shares ETFs Completes Strategic Growth Transaction with SS&C ALPS Advisors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Shares ETFs / Investments (“O’Shares”) today announced the completion of a strategic transaction with SS&C Technologies, which owns SS&C ALPS Advisors. SS&C ALPS Advisors has a total AUM of over $19 billion. The ETFs managed by O’Shares have been reorganized into ETFs established by SS&C ALPS Advisors, each continuing with the same target index and ticker symbols: OUSA, OUSM, OEUR and OGIG.

“ We look forward to working with SS&C, with their added scale and enhanced distribution,” said Kevin O’Leary, Chairman of O’Shares. “ The ETFs will continue tracking the proprietary indexes we developed, focused on quality and preservation of capital, which is important to me because they are core allocations in my long-term portfolio.” Connor O’Brien, CEO of O’Shares, added, “ Our strategies will benefit from expanded distribution, reaching more investors and advisors.”

The strategic transaction provides for long-term collaboration between O’Shares and SS&C and is expected to enhance the distribution and growth of the SS&C ALPS ETFs. O’Shares will provide the SS&C ALPS Advisors’ ETFs using the current target indexes under a license agreement with SS&C. In addition, O’Shares will provide continued marketing support for the ETFs following the transaction.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to O’Shares, with Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP serving as legal counsel.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

Effective 6/17/2022, the O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF reorganized into the ALPS | O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, the O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF reorganized into the ALPS | O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF reorganized into the ALPS | O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and the O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF reorganized into the ALPS | O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF.

About O’Shares Investments

O’Shares is an independent index provider of innovative, rules-based investment solutions for long-term wealth management. Our customized index strategies reflect an emphasis on quality across our family of investment indexes and are designed for asset managers, advisors and investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with over $19 billion under management as of March 31, 2022, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.