Garmin and Sea Tow join forces to improve boating safety

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, is excited to announce that it is working with Sea Tow Services, International, Inc. to provide members and franchise operators exclusive offers and product training aimed at improving boater safety.

Sea Tow franchisees will receive access to special offers on a variety of Garmin marine electronics, including its flagship GPSMAP® chartplotter series, full line of radome and open array radars and much more. Franchisees will also receive offers on cartography products and Boating app subscriptions from Navionics®, a Garmin brand. Sea Tow members will enjoy access to exclusive education on Garmin and Navionics products, along with preferred pricing on cartography. Sea Tow operates more than 110 independently-owned franchise locations that provide towing and other on-water assistance to boaters in the United States and Puerto Rico.

“Garmin and Sea Tow share a commitment to making recreational boating and fishing safer and more enjoyable every time you leave the dock,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “From boat towing to jump starts and fuel deliveries, Sea Tow has been providing non-emergency services to boaters for decades, and we’re proud to support their captains as they perform vital job functions for their membership each and every day.”

“Sea Tow captains are there to help boaters when it matters most, so it’s essential they are equipped with best-in-class electronics and cartography,” said Kristen Frohnhoefer, Sea Tow president. “As smart boaters, our Sea Tow members also value education on how to use their on-board electronics and knowing that they can save on upgrading their cartography, both of which help them have a safer and more enjoyable time on the water.”

Whether outfitting a new boat or upgrading existing electronics, Sea Tow members can take advantage of special offers and educational webinars on a full suite of Garmin marine electronics designed to help provide peace-of-mind, increase situational awareness and improve the boating experience.

Navigate the waters confidently with Garmin GPSMAP chartplotters available with display sizes ranging from 7” to 24” for reliable guidance in both coastal and inland waters, plus support for Garmin’s industry-leading sonar, radar, networking capabilities and so much more.

available with display sizes ranging from 7” to 24” for reliable guidance in both coastal and inland waters, plus support for Garmin’s industry-leading sonar, radar, networking capabilities and so much more. See targets clearly and know what’s coming with Fantom ™ radars with MotionScope ™ technology that shows targets in color as they move toward or away from the user’s boat.

with MotionScope technology that shows targets in color as they move toward or away from the user’s boat. Hold course even when the boat is pitching and rolling in rough water with the GHP Reactor ™ autopilot series . With a solid-date 9-axis Attitude Heading Reference System (AHRS), the series is available with flexible installation options that require a minimum amount of commissioning and calibration.

. With a solid-date 9-axis Attitude Heading Reference System (AHRS), the series is available with flexible installation options that require a minimum amount of commissioning and calibration. Stay on course with the GPSMAP 86sc premium marine handheld preloaded with BlueChart g3 coastal charts with integrated Navionics data that can serve as both a primary navigation device or a backup to your onboard system.

premium marine handheld preloaded with BlueChart g3 coastal charts with integrated Navionics data that can serve as both a primary navigation device or a backup to your onboard system. See easy-to-interpret live scanning sonar images of what’s beneath and around the boat in three dimensions with LiveScope™ Plus real-time sonar. LiveScope transducers are available in multiple configurations with mounting styles to suit the user’s boating needs.

To learn more about Garmin’s full line of marine electronics, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion® and Navionics. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Based on 2021 reported sales

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Navionics and Fusion are registered trademarks and Fantom, MotionScope, GHP Reactor and LiveScope are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

About Sea Tow Services International, Inc. Sea Tow Services International Inc., better known as Sea Tow®, has been the premier leader of on-water assistance since 1983. Servicing the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, members are provided with a 24/7 connection to Coast Guard-licensed captains. The pioneering concept, founded by Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer, was established in Southold, NY when the United States Coast Guard ceased response to non-emergency assistance calls.

In addition to on-water assistance, the franchise network handles salvage and recovery missions, and responds to natural disasters, environmental hazards and oil spill cleanups. Visit seatow.com to learn more.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.