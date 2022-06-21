C3 Complete to Provide IT and Managed Services Across iM Critical’s Expanding Data Center Footprint

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 Complete, an award-winning technology service provider, and iM Critical, a data center and IT services company shaping the future of IT infrastructure, are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership. Customers of iM Critical’s data centers will immediately gain access to C3’s extensive suite of technology services, and customers of C3 will benefit from the ultra-modern capabilities of iM Critical’s facilities. The combined services of these two companies will enable agile, turnkey solutions and provide next-generation IT results. Available initially in Miami and Pittsburgh, this partnership will expand to additional high-value markets in 2023.

C3’s hybrid cloud services, available in all iM Critical facilities, includes Infrastructure, Desktop, Backup, Storage, and Disaster Recovery as a Service. Each iM Critical facility will also feature C3 Complete’s low-latency, high-speed, cloud on-ramp, data center interconnects, and premium multi-carrier Internet access solutions. For those organizations seeking a turn-key IT experience, iM Critical clients can select from a full suite of Managed Services, Network Engineering, Voice and Collaboration, and Information Security solutions provided by C3 experts.

iM Critical recently acquired a premier hyper-connected data center in Miami, FL, with over 100,000 square feet of configurable colocation space and disaster recovery office suites and is repositioning the facility with a number of upgrades, all backed by sustainable advantages like on-site renewable power and unconstrained space and power. Strategically located outside of the 100-year floodplain and hurricane evacuation zones, iM’s Miami facility features a gated campus, 24x7 security, multiple independent utility power feeds and a Category 5 hurricane rating. Another iM Critical facility, an HPC-capable campus located in Pittsburgh, PA, offering the same extensive range of advantages, is slated to open in Q3 of 2022.

As part of the Miami facility upgrades, C3 and iM Critical are deploying a highly secure, purpose built, Network Operations Center (NOC) / Security Operations Center (SOC). The state-of-the-art NOC/SOC will be staffed 24x7 and will offer deep monitoring, early detection and mitigation, and incident management and response services.

“The iM Critical team brings an incredible amount of experience and strategic vision to the evolving data center market, and we could not be more excited about our partnership with them,” said Rick Mancinelli, CEO of C3 Complete. “We believe that the union of their modern facilities and our services capabilities will make C3 and iM Critical the go-to choice for customers and partners looking to achieve digital transformations with ease, efficiency and security.”

“We are so pleased with our Miami acquisition, and with the improvements we are making, and are looking forward to providing a new level of security, reliability and interconnection to the Miami colocation market. We continually strive to look beyond those table stakes to understand where the market is going and how we can meet those needs for customers,” commented Michael Roark, CEO of iM Critical. “Partnering with C3 further enables our ability to become the premier single-source provider of end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions in the markets we serve, keeping iM, C3 and our customers ahead of a challenging, changing technology landscape.”

C3 Complete will host iM Critical as a guest in Booth 528 at the 2022 ITEXPO from June 21st through the 24th at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with C3 Complete, please email dmorra@c3-complete.com.

About C3 Complete

C3 is an award-winning technology consultancy headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. Since 2009, we’ve delivered in-house, relationship-focused, outcome-driven solutions to hundreds of happy clients nationwide. C3 currently owns and operates a geo-diverse VMware Cloud Verified infrastructure that provides high-performance, secure, and compliant Infrastructure, Virtual Desktops, Backup, and Disaster recovery solutions. C3 also operates a state-of-the-art Cisco BroadWorks powered Hosted PBX, UCaaS and CCaaS platform as well as a nationwide SD-WAN network based on VMware’s industry-leading technologies. C3 maintains an extensive list of wholesale carrier relationships for connectivity and has a broad portfolio of technology-related authorizations and certifications. C3’s expert team of certified network engineers design and implement complex solutions and its bilingual service center is available for support 24×7.

About iM Critical

iM Critical is shaping the future of data centers, providing colocation with deep insight into IT managed service offerings and a specialization in High-Performance Computing (HPC). iM’s service platforms include Colocation, HPC, Cloud, Storage aaS, Network, 24/7 IT NOC Services with premier DR aaS, Cloud Connect, Data Security and IT Transformation aaS solutions. iM Critical provides access to strategic carrier-neutral networks and cloud onramps, risk mitigation, continuous uptime, and data security to deliver quality and sustainable innovation, saving customers time, money and resources. To learn more, visit www.imcritical.com.