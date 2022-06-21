Medallia Named a Partner of the Exclusive 2022 Nucleus Forum in Addition to a Greater Partnership with Goodwood

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a partnership with Goodwood and Nucleus at Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard. This premier motorsport event is being held Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 June in the beautiful parkland surrounding Goodwood House in the United Kingdom.

The Goodwood Estate is a unique sporting venue set on 12,000 acres of beautiful West Sussex countryside. Owned by the Dukes of Richmond since 1697, it is renowned for its thrilling motorsport events and spectacular horse racing.

Though these sports are a fundamental part of the estate’s history and heritage, there is more to Goodwood than horses and cars. The estate includes an organic farm, four restaurants, two 18-hole golf courses, a private members club, an aerodrome, a health club, a hotel and a 10-bedroom luxury retreat.

Nucleus is an ultra-exclusive forum to discuss the future of mobility, which is hosted during the Goodwood Festival of Speed each year. With guests including the leaders of global car makers as well as founders and CEOs from the established tech players, all the way to the start-ups across industries who are on a mission to disrupt the markets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Medallia on board as a partner of the Goodwood Estate,” said Jonathan Gregory, Goodwood’s Commercial Director. “Delivering exceptional customer experience is what Goodwood is renowned for and we’re proud to work with the industry leader in customer insights technology, to help us to continue delivering world-class events.”

As the official feedback partner of Goodwood, Medallia will bring its experience in fan and customer experience to enable them to continue to deliver an outstanding experience for all who attend. Medallia’s powerful suite of solutions seamlessly captures feedback from fans in real time, enabling organizations to continue to innovate and deliver the best experience for attendees.

“Medallia is the No. 1 experience platform that provides the fastest insights, fastest action, and fastest ROI,” said Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of Medallia. “We are excited to partner with an organization just as focused on speed and help Goodwood deliver even more amazing experiences. With our diverse group of customers within the automotive and motorsport industries as well as our McLaren Formula 1 sponsorship, this is a natural partnership for Medallia.”

Medallia Experience Cloud, the company’s award-winning SaaS platform, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers and employees. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily interactions in person, with call centers, digital channels, over video and social media, applying proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive timely action and meaningful business results.

About the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard

First staged in 1993, the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard is the world’s largest automotive garden party; set against the spectacular backdrop of Goodwood House in West Sussex, UK. Over 600 cars and motorcycles spanning the phenomenal history of motoring and motorsport take part along with legendary figures from the automotive world. Highlights include Future Lab, Electric Avenue, Forest Rally Stage, Michelin Supercar Paddock, Michelin Supercar Run, F1 Paddock, Drivers’ Club, GAS Arena, Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Elegance, Aviation Exhibition and Bonhams Auction.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

