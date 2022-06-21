Labcorp Enhances Clinical Trial and Drug Development Capabilities Through Real World Data Collaboration With HealthVerity

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labcorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced a new collaboration with HealthVerity, Inc., the leader in Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange (IPGE) for real-world data (RWD), that will expand Labcorp’s comprehensive, end-to-end drug development and clinical trial programs.

HealthVerity’s IPGE platform, an integrated technology and RWD infrastructure, enables Labcorp Drug Development and other participating companies to access fully interoperable, HIPAA-compliant data from the U.S.’s largest ecosystem1 of health care and consumer data.

“This collaboration allows Labcorp to expand existing end-to-end solutions for drug and diagnostics development, commercialization and clinical trial efforts to include large-scale access to real-world data for research applications,” said Dr. Paul Kirchgraber, CEO of Labcorp Drug Development. “By applying advanced analytics, Labcorp can help its clients improve their processes and reach better outcomes. Our substantial repository of test results can also help study sponsors more quickly and accurately assess patient eligibility for clinical trials, enroll patients faster and accelerate the availability of new medicines.”

Now more than ever, study sponsors are seeing the potential of RWD to yield longitudinal patient insights before, during and after trials. With more predictive analytics and artificial intelligence applications requiring comprehensive and fully interoperable RWD, Labcorp can align de-identified patient data with ten times greater accuracy2 than industry alternatives by using the HealthVerity IPGE platform. In addition, access to HealthVerity’s RWD with on-demand de-identification and data linkage capabilities reinforces Labcorp’s ability to be a trusted source of information for its clients.

"Fragmentation of patient data is at an all-time high, and the goal is no longer just connecting this data," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "Rather, the goal is making data more accessible and useful for gaining a detailed understanding of patient journeys. With analytics and applications requiring more frictionless access to the data itself, the HealthVerity IPGE platform stands alone in offering the ability to combine transaction-level patient data in a de-identified, fully interoperable manner, and delivering it directly into the client's applications of choice."

Labcorp is an investor in HealthVerity through the Labcorp Venture Fund.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

About HealthVerity

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, and government organizations have partnered with HealthVerity to solve some of their most complicated use cases through transformative technologies and real-world data infrastructure. The HealthVerity IPGE platform, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange, enables the discovery of real-world data across the broadest healthcare data ecosystem, the building of more complete and accurate patient journeys and the ability to power best-in-class analytics and applications with flexibility and ease. Together with our partners, HealthVerity has built the modern way to data for the health insights economy. To learn more about the HealthVerity IPGE platform, visit www.healthverity.com

