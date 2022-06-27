Cabana Unveils Campervans in San Francisco Market, Bringing Seamless, Integrated Travel Experiences to the Bay Area

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cabana, the modern, mobile hospitality company with a fleet of high quality, high-tech campervans, today announced its upcoming launch into the San Francisco market, with a formal launch set to take place later this summer. With existing operations in Los Angeles and Seattle, Cabana’s San Francisco presence marks a major growth milestone for the company, and the first of several additional U.S. expansions set to roll out over the next year.

As the desire to travel spikes––with the World Travel & Tourism Council projecting domestic tourism to reach pre-pandemic levels this year, contributing upwards of $1 trillion to the U.S. economy––Cabana is enabling seamless and unique travel experiences by merging accommodation and transportation with personalized, contactless trip planning. Cabana’s services are actively empowering guests to explore the road less traveled and make the most of their time on vacation.

“The pandemic has permanently shifted how people want to travel, prioritizing memorable experiences over simply taking a trip,” said Scott Kubly, Cabana CEO and founder. “Cabana's offering––from our contactless rental process and easy-to-use van, to Cabana Guides booking your campsite for you––allows guests to focus on enjoying the journey, not worrying about the logistics. Cabana is excited to offer Bay Area residents and those visiting the city a new way to explore.”

Cabana’s introduction into San Francisco demonstrates the company’s continued momentum since launching in 2020, further solidifying the brand’s innovation and leadership in the travel industry. Cabana believes that modern mobile hospitality is the future of travel, where technology and design grant ultimate flexibility and freedom for consumers. The company continues to introduce consumers to RV or campervan vacations, with nearly 70% of customers since launch having never operated an RV prior to their Cabana experience. This announcement also comes on the heels of a successful partnership with iconic outdoor brand, Eddie Bauer, from which gear will be available to rent in the San Francisco market.

"We absolutely loved our experience with Cabana, being able to be in nature but also have a totally comfy bed and warm van to stay in with our dogs,” said Cabana customer Jamie R. from Los Angeles. “I’m so sad our trip is over and hope to plan another soon."

Cabana’s San Francisco fleet will start with 20 campervans––with projected growth to over 50 by the end of the year––and will be available to take off starting late this summer. In tandem with the launch, Cabana will offer Bay Area trips complete with campsite reservations and experiences, helping to take the guesswork out of trip planning. Expected top trip requests include wine tastings, the iconic Highway 1, Yosemite National Park, and Mammoth for lake swims, hot springs, and winter sports. Interested guests can sign up for early access––to get first choice of travel dates and $100 off their first trip––at cabana.life/san-francisco.

About Cabana

Cabana is a modern, mobile hospitality company with a fleet of high quality, high-tech cabanas (camper vans), designed to create a seamless, unique, and integrated travel experience. Cabana is revolutionizing the future of connected travel through innovative technology and high-touch trip planning. Combining passion for travel with easy-to-use technology and the most cost-efficient and operationally effective vehicles on the market, Cabana provides travelers with the convenience and technology needed for frictionless travel, empowering the explorer in everyone and creating opportunities for serendipity, wonder, and exploration.