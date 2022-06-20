Anue Water Expands Into Virginia and Arkansas through Tencarva Municipal

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anue Water Technologies is announcing that Tencarva Municipal, Southern Sales, is the new and exclusive channel partner for the sales and installation of all Anue Water products throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of Arkansas. Tencarva has been successfully distributing Anue products for over ten years throughout the States of Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Ohio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Anue manufacturers eco-friendly Oxygen/Ozone and other cost-effective equipment for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oil, grease) control applied in municipal forcemains, lift stations, wet-wells and wastewater tanks. Anue products include FORSe® Oxygen/Ozone injection systems with remote digital telemetry; the more compact Phantom® Oxygen/Ozone injection system (also with remote digital telemetry); Enviroprep® well-washers for FOG control; and the highly customizable Anue Geomembrane Covers with embedded carbon-filters for odor elimination from practically any sized or shaped wastewater tank or manhole cover.

According to Greg Bock, Anue Water VP General Manager, “We are happy and proud to have Tencarva taking on more territory as our exclusive channel partner. They are tried, tested and proven wastewater treatment experts and have recently staffed up to introduce municipalities and industrial customers in Virginia and Arkansas to Anue’s eco-friendly systems that replace costly chemicals with labor-saving and eco-friendly Anue Oxygen/Ozone injection and other cleantech solutions to collection system issues of odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oils, grease). Anue has recently added several new channel partners, such as Environmental Improvements (EI2) for Texas and Oklahoma; Koester Associates for New York State and Northern New Jersey, Kershner Environmental for Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey; Russell Resources throughout the six New England States, J.H. Wright throughout the Gulf States, Florida Panhandle and Georgia; Northwestern Power Equipment for the Upper Midwestern States; and Faco Waterworks for Indiana. With the expansion of Tencarva Southern Sales into Virginia and Arkansas, Anue is able to demonstrate and install our clean and cost-saving equipment solutions to well over 90% of the municipalities in the USA and Canada.”

Tencarva VP Bill Allen declared, “We look forward to introducing Virginia and Arkansas wastewater treatment customers to Anue’s eco-friendly equipment, which replaces costly and labor-intensive chemicals. More and more municipalities in this region want clean-tech solutions that minimize labor and inputs into the environment.”

About Anue Water Technologies: Founded in 2005, Anue Water Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta GA. The company manufactures and supplies eco-friendly, high efficiency, patented systems for the municipal and industrial wastewater markets, including oxygen/ozone injection, well-washers and carbon-embedded geomembrane covers for odor, corrosion and FOG (fats, oil, grease) control. For more information, contact Anue Water Technologies, Inc. at sales@anuewater.com or (760) 727-2683 or visit our web site at www.anuewater.com.

About Tencarva: Since 1978 , Tencarva has been the industrial equipment distributor for the premier pump and wastewater treatment product lines throughout the Southeast United States. We are a sales and service company driven by a desire to solve process and equipment problems and build a better future for our employees, customers and the United States of America by professionally applying and providing the best pumps and equipment in the industry.