AHF’s ‘Disappearing’ TV Spot Implores Ohioans to Reject ‘Don’t Say Gay’

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AHF and LGBTQ+ advocates are currently running a new TV ad campaign in the greater Columbus, Ohio area imploring ordinary Ohioans and state legislators to ‘Stand Against Hate’ and reject homophobic, and transphobic legislation targeting LGBTQ+ students, parents and their families that is currently working its way through the Ohio legislature. The Ohio advocacy and media campaign and TV spot was prompted by HB 616, a hateful state bill modeled after Florida’s notorious ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation.

‘Disappearing,’ a bittersweet, ethereal TV spot shows ordinary students’ faces slowly fading away from photos in a yearbook, a school hallway awards’ case and from a graduation photo to suggest their identities being erased by hateful government and school policies due to Don’t Say Gay laws and policies.

AHF’s 30-second spot is running on CNN, MSNBC, Spectrum News and FOX News in the Columbus market.

AHF previously ran a similar advocacy campaign and TV spots in Florida urging the Walt Disney Company to speak out and fight back against discrimination by publicly opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. #StandAgainstHate

