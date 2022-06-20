VAH Announces A330-300 Aircraft Lease Extensions

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC (VAH) announced today that they have successfully extended the agreement for the long-term lease of five (5) Rolls-Royce powered A330-300 aircraft with Turkish Airlines for an extension of four more years. VAH delivered these aircraft to Turkish Airlines during 2016 and 2017 for an initial lease term of six (6) years following the installation of a new, dual-class cabin interior.

“We are very pleased to continue our valued partnership with Turkish Airlines and support the airline in its growth. Turkish Airlines continually distinguishes itself as one of the world’s most successful airlines. The airline continues to expand its flight network, having already distinguished itself as the airline that flies to more countries than any other through its Istanbul hub,” added VAH Executive Chairman Hooman Yazhari.

About VAH:

VAH is a privately held aviation investment firm and commercial aircraft leasing company based in Ireland. Its assets of approximately $2 billion consist primarily of young and modern aircraft.

The Company has a global customer base of prominent passenger and cargo airlines that includes Air France, Breeze Airways, Cebu Pacific, ITA, Philippine Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.