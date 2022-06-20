Network Perception and DeNexus to Co-Host Complimentary Webinar on Cyber Resiliency

CHICAGO & SAUSALITO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeNexus, the leading provider for cyber risk modeling for industrial enterprises, and Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions which protect mission-critical assets, today announced that they will co-host a virtual security seminar that discusses the increasing pressure from cyber threats and presents information on how to reimagine the approach to cyber security.

During the interactive seminar, security experts from DeNexus and Network Perception will offer practical recommendations to become cyber resilient from two different organization perspectives.

Who: Robin Berthier, CEO and Co-Founder, Network Perception John Collins, Vice President of Global Sales, DeNexus What: Best Practices for Cyber Resiliency and OT Network Security When: Tuesday, June 28th, 1-2 pm CT Where: Network Perception Security Seminar (Advance registration is required)

About DeNexus

DeNexus is the leading provider of cyber risk modeling for industrial organizations, global (re)insurers and insurance linked securities (ILS) investors. Our flagship platform, DeRISK, empowers the industrial enterprise and risk underwriters with the ability to quantify and manage cyber risk exposure on a continuous basis. DeRISK is the world’s first self-adaptive, cloud-based technology that predicts where cyber breaches are likely to occur, values their impact on business and guides risk stakeholders towards the best risk mitigation paths for their organization. DeNexus is headquartered in Sausalito, California with engineering based in Madrid, Spain and offices in Bermuda, UK and Switzerland.

Fortune 500 companies, from power generation to manufacturing to other critical infrastructure, rely on DeNexus to understand their bespoke cybersecurity economics and optimize their risk-reduction ROI. Leverage DeNexus and our DeRISK Platform to make asset, vulnerability, configuration, operational anomaly, supply chain and cyber intrusion data work for you.

About Network Perception

Since 2014, Network Perception has set the standard for best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. With intuitive, mapping-centric visualization and independent verification for network segmentation, Network Perception instantly and safely ensures compliance and protection.

Network Perception’s technology platform and products range in functionality from essential network auditing technology to continuous and proactive visualization of OT network vulnerabilities, with the intent of improving network security and heightened cyber resiliency for critical infrastructure companies.

For more information visit network-perception.com.