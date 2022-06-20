Leading Insurer QBE Teams up With CyberCube for Wide Range of Cyber Solutions and Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading international risk carrier QBE Insurance Group is to roll out a wide range of products from CyberCube, the leading cyber risk analytics firm.

Australia-headquartered QBE, one of the world’s foremost insurers and reinsurers, is to use CyberCube’s Account Manager and Portfolio Manager platforms. In addition, QBE will be utilising the CyberCube Academy, the firm’s training offering. The insurer will also have access to CyberCube’s enhanced Concierge service.

QBE is one of the world’s leading insurers, with operations in 27 countries worldwide and offers a broad range of commercial, personal and specialty products and risk management solutions, including cyber and professional indemnity.

Dave Gillmore, CyberCube’s Head of Global Sales, said: “As one of the world's leading international (re)insurers, QBE understands the growing significance of cyber risk. We are delighted QBE has selected CyberCube to partner with in order to further enhance its cyber capabilities. Direct access to our in-house cyber experts will assist in the growth and development of QBE’s global underwriting teams.”

Geoff de Mallet Morgan, QBE EO’s Head of Financial Lines, said: “In such a dynamic and complex risk environment we are delighted to be partnering with CyberCube. There is no substitute for detail in this area and the CyberCube services provide insight and clarity that supports our underwriting resilience and enhances our overall customer offering.”

Portfolio Manager is a scenario-based data-driven model that enables risk professionals to develop insights for their senior leadership and teams. It also allows stress testing of portfolios of insurance risk so that loss drivers and areas of accumulation risk can be identified.

Account Manager is designed for risk carriers and is used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem. It enables underwriters to make efficient, data-driven risk selection decisions.

CyberCube Academy is an online learning platform, condensing CyberCube’s multi-disciplinary expertise into a series of short online courses and moderated student sessions. CyberCube Concierge is a value-add service providing the latest insights concerning the changing threat landscape.

ENDS

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About QBE

QBE helps businesses build resilience through risk management and insurance.

QBE European Operations is part of QBE Insurance Group, one of the world’s leading international insurers and reinsurers and Standard & Poor’s A+ rated. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, QBE’s gross written premium for the year ended 31 December 2021 was US$18.5 billion.

As a business insurance specialist, QBE European Operations offers a range of insurance products from the standard suite of property, casualty and motor to the specialist financial lines, marine and energy. All are tailored to the individual needs of our small, medium and large customer base.

We understand the crucial role that effective risk management plays in all organisations and work hard to understand our customers’ businesses so that we offer insurance solutions that meet their needs – from complex programmes to simpler e-trading solutions – and support them in minimising their risk exposures. Our expert risk management and rehabilitation practitioners focus on helping customers improve their risk management so that they may benefit from a reduction in claims frequency and costs.