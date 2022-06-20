DoubleVerify Launches New Carbon Emissions Measurement Offering Powered by Scope3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced an exclusive partnership with Scope3, the preeminent source of truth for supply chain emissions data for organizations seeking to make carbon-aware business decisions.

The DV/Scope3 partnership will provide advertiser and agency customers with a comprehensive campaign-based carbon footprint metric via DV’s flagship service and analytics platform, DV Pinnacle®.

Scope3 has designed and developed the system of record for mapping the end-to-end emissions of the digital advertising lifecycle, accounting for the complete ad tech graph behind every impression they measure. This model is built from a mix of open data, customer collaboration, partnerships with third-party data providers and independent research and analysis.

With this new metric, currently in development, advertisers and agency customers will receive in DV Pinnacle detailed campaign-based reporting outlining the digital supply chain entities that contributed to their campaigns' emissions, as well as providing the ability to customize data and reporting to cover specific partners, platforms, channels, inventory, formats, and regions.

Greenhouse gas emissions are categorized into three types or 'Scopes' by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Scope 2 covers indirect emissions and Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain.

As a result of the electricity used by the millions of servers that power real-time bidding, machine learning, identity management, and beyond, digital advertising has been shown to have a meaningful carbon footprint. Scope3 provides an accurate, comprehensive and independent model of the emissions across the digital advertising supply chain.

“We can’t expect carbon-aware decisions about ad spend to be made without a comprehensive and accurate view of how supply-side partners are contributing to emissions,” said DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski. “With Scope3, we are able to provide advertisers and agencies with the information they need to take action and drive real change. For the first time, they will be able to use this new offering to measure and reduce the impact of their properties and ad spend, all via DV’s massive verification backbone.”

“As an industry, we can thrive and provide massive value to brands without a cost to the climate by measuring all the sources of carbon associated with every ad transaction online and making those transactions more carbon efficient,” said Brian O’Kelley, CEO of Scope3. “We applaud DV's efforts in seamlessly integrating the tools we need to join the fight against climate change. We look forward to taking collaborative action to decarbonize media and advertising together."

