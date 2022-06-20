Man Stops Aging - Extended Longevity's Phytotherapeutic Formulations Proven Successful

MAUI, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extended Longevity, a Hawaii-based longevity company focused on reversing the biomarkers of aging, announces that new Epigenome test results show the decelerating age of a 68 year old man to 53 (a 15 year reversal), sustained for 2.5 years over six Epigenome tests (from two different providers). Thus, this shows that his aging process, as demonstrated in biomarker tests, has now stopped. https://www.extendedlongevity.com/lab-results

Extended Longevity has introduced a product line of ten targeted phytotherapeutic formulations that have demonstrated significant success in decelerating the determinant factors of aging. The company is currently running medically supervised studies, with independent lab tests revealing that these formulations have regrown telomeres to lengths consistent with preteens, significantly lowered levels of inflammation, and rolled back the epigenetic clock by an astonishing 15 years, in a cohort of people ages 42 to 75. Available on the Extended Longevity website are case studies detailing before and after results of a small test cohort.

Additionally, the Company has launched a crowdfunding offering on Wefunder, with perks that reward the investor with sets of the Extended Longevity Protocol. You can learn about our offering here: https://wefunder.com/extended.longevity.inc

The field of longevity science is the next great leap in human biology, and Extended Longevity boasts a patent-pending solution with proven scientific results. This new test, along with a recent test from a 75 year old participant, decelerating his biological age to 62, demonstrates conclusively the power of this life-extending protocol.

CEO Steven Schorr is an entrepreneur and executive with 47 years of experience. He is a patented inventor and scientist dedicated to creating data-driven products for the health and wellness industry.

Disclosures:

We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.