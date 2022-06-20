Discover diverse culture in Uganda with Uganda Immigration Services

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When it comes to Uganda, travelers will immediately remember a vast expanse of savannah across the country, a diverse ethnic culture, and a wealth of wildlife. Besides safari tours, most international travelers also visit this beautiful country to discover the diverse culture in Uganda.

The culture of Uganda and its age-old tradition attract many foreign tourists

Uganda tourism statistics show a gradual increase in the number of tourists to Uganda in 2021. Thanks to the reopening of tourism, Uganda is expected to welcome more international travelers in 2022.

The culture of Uganda is made up of more than 50 tribes, including Ugandan indigenous people, and a small population migrated from Europeans, Asians, and Arabians. There are four main ethnic groups in Uganda, including the Bantu, the Nilotics, the NiloHamitics, and the Hamites.

The importance of culture in Uganda has been recognized through the cultural values it brings to the community. In this diverse culture, the traditional dance has always been a part of Uganda's identity. Each ethnic community has distinctive dances with different meanings and purposes, making it easy for visitors to distinguish between the tribes. Local people often integrate these dances into their day-to-day life to keep and share cultural values with different generations.

The "Gomesi" and the "Kanzu" are traditional costumes in Uganda. The "Gomesi" is a national dress in Uganda that Ugandan women often wear at events or ceremonies, while "Kanzu" is worn by Ugandan men during cultural functions.

Some cultural sites for travelers to immerse in cultures and traditions in Uganda

The best way for travelers to understand the diversity of new cultures and traditions in Uganda is to interact with the local community.

Going off-the-beaten-path in Karamoja village, travelers can discover the unique culture of the local people through their dress code, traditional dances, and local crafts. Karamojong people are mainly semi-nomadic pastoralists living in the North Eastern region of Uganda for hundreds of years.

The Ndere Cultural Center is set up with the primary purpose of maintaining Uganda's culture alive. This Center is an ideal destination for travelers to understand different cultures in Uganda. They can enjoy the cultural song and dance performances with handmade instruments from various tribes in Uganda.

Before departing, travelers should consider purchasing travel insurance that will help them cover their medical expenses should things go wrong and provide them additional benefits on their cultural tours in Uganda.

Uganda Immigration Services recommends tourists to apply for Uganda e Visa online beforehand

Travelers should keep in mind that they need to get a visa to enter Uganda. The fastest and most convenient way to obtain a visa is to apply for Uganda e Visa online.

“I had difficulty applying for a Uganda e-Visa on the Government website. Fortunately, experts from Uganda Immigration Services have helped me simplify the e-Visa application process, so I can obtain an e-Visa easier at a reasonable Uganda visa fee. I was definitely impressed with their enthusiasm and professionalism.”, said Key Smith.

Experts from Uganda Immigration Services also suggest that travelers should check Uganda visa requirements so that their visa application will be processed faster without interruption.

Uganda Immigration Services provides customers the comprehensive service of e-visa, travel insurance, sim card, and car pick up. From now on, travelers can expect to get an e-visa to the Pearl of Africa easier than ever before.